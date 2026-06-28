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‘Group stage was just a preparation, real World Cup starts now’ - Carlos Queiroz

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:24 - 28 June 2026
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Carlos Queiroz during the post-match conference
Carlos Queiroz, head coach of Ghana’s Black Stars, says the real challenge of the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins at the knockout stage, describing qualification as just a “warm-up” as Ghana prepare for high-pressure knockout football.
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  • Carlos Queiroz says the real intensity of the World Cup begins at the knockout stage, not the group phase.

  • The Ghana coach describes qualification as just a “warm-up” for what lies ahead in the tournament.

  • Ghana are preparing for a high-pressure knockout clash against Colombia on July 4.

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Carlos Queiroz has declared that Ghana’s FIFA World Cup campaign so far was only just beginning, insisting the Black Stars’ qualification from the group stage was merely the entry ticket to football’s biggest drama.

READ ALSO: Peter Drury hails Ghana’s defensive discipline, says Black Stars 'very well placed to progress' at 2026 world cup

The veteran Portuguese coach has stated that the pressure, intensity and true test of character start with the next match.

“The real World Championship starts in the next game. The group stage was just a warm-up for the qualification,” Queiroz said.
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The 73-year-old compared qualification to receiving access rather than achieving the ultimate goal.

“As I said to my boys, qualification is not a destination, it’s a credit card that you receive, to deserve this stage of the competition.”

He continued: 

READ ALSO: Croatia 2-1 Ghana: Black Stars suffer first World Cup defeat but advance to round of 32

“These kind of games are really when the World Cup starts, so every single game is about drama. That’s the real World Cup that starts the next game.”
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He made these remarks at the post-match conference after the Ghana-Croatia match. This comes as Ghana prepares for a mouth-watering Round of 32 showdown against Colombia after advancing from Group L as one of the best third-placed teams.

The Black Stars reached the knockout stage despite suffering a 2-1 defeat to Croatia in their final group game.

Croatia secured 2nd place in the group through goals from Petar Sucic and Nikola Vlasic, while Ghana’s consolation came through Derrick Luckassen on his international debut. Despite the loss, results elsewhere ensured Ghana progressed.

READ ALSO: 16 Years after knocking Ghana out, Uruguay’s defeat sends Black Stars into 2026 world cup round of 32

Under Queiroz, Ghana have become one of the tournament’s most organized defensive units. They frustrated tournament heavyweights England national football team in a goalless draw.

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The coach has repeatedly stressed that World Cup success is built on sacrifice, discipline and mentality rather than talent alone.

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