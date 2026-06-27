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Peter Drury hails Ghana’s defensive discipline, says Black Stars 'very well placed to progress' at 2026 world cup

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:50 - 27 June 2026
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Peter Drury has praised the defensive organisation of the Ghana national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying their performance against England national football team shows they are “very well placed to progress” in the tournament.
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  • Peter Drury praised the Ghana national football team for their strong defensive display against England national football team.

  • He said Ghana’s tactical discipline and organisation make them “very well placed to progress” at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

  • The Black Stars’ performances have attracted global attention as they continue their strong group-stage run in the tournament.

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Veteran football commentator Peter Drury has praised the performance of the Ghana national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, highlighting their defensive organisation and tactical discipline in their draw against England national football team.

READ ALSO: Senegal secure qualification for the Round of 32 after 5-0 win over Iraq, could face Ghana

Ghana has so far impressed in the group stage with a solid blend of structure and resilience.

Drury, known for his poetic and analytical commentary on major international tournaments, when asked about his thoughts on the Black Stars, singled out the team’s defensive performance against England as a key turning point in their campaign.

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“I thought Ghana played really well against England. They obviously had a good defensive plan and it worked very well against what had been a really fluid English team”, he said.

READ ALSO: 16 Years after knocking Ghana out, Uruguay’s defeat sends Black Stars into 2026 world cup round of 32

He further noted that Ghana’s ability to maintain structure and unity will be crucial if they are to continue their progress in the competition.

“So if they're able to remain as robust and together and coherent as they certainly were against England. Then Ghana are very well placed to progress.”

Ghana’s performances have seen them gain respect on the global stage, particularly for their compact defensive shape, quick transitions, and improved game management.

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READ ALSO: 3 Possible opponents for the Black Stars in the Round of 32

The Black Stars have also built momentum through a strong group-stage run, securing a crucial win over Panama national football team and a hard-fought draw against England, results that have positioned them strongly in the race for knockout qualification.

Ghana’s final group fixture will determine their exact path forward, but according to Drury, their foundation is already strong enough to carry them deep into the tournament.

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