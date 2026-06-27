3 Possible opponents for the Black Stars in the Round of 32

Ghana national football team have secured qualification to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with possible knockout opponents including Senegal national football team, Portugal national football team, or Colombia national football team depending on their final Group L position.

Ghana national football team have qualified for the Round of 32 after a win over Panama national football team and a draw against England national football team.

Ghana could face Senegal national football team, Portugal national football team, or Colombia national football team in the knockout stage depending on where they finish in Group L.

The Black Stars’ final group game against Croatia national football team on June 27 will determine their next World Cup opponent.

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The Ghana national football team have delivered impressive performances so far at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, securing a crucial win over Panama national football team and earning a well-deserved draw against England national football team.

Those results have already guaranteed Ghana a place in the Round of 32 under FIFA’s expanded World Cup format, which now features 48 teams and introduces a new knockout pathway after the group stage.

Ghana play Croatia next in their final Group L fixture on Saturday, June 27 which a decisive encounter that could determine not only the Black Stars’ final group position but also their next opponent in the knockout stage.

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With qualification already secured, the big question is: who will the Black Stars face next?

Here is a breakdown of Ghana’s potential Round of 32 opponents based on where they finish in Group L.

First Place

READ ALSO: How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Croatia

Senegal national team

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Should Ghana finish 1st in Group L, the Black Stars are set to face Senegal national football team. That would set up one of the biggest all-African clashes of the tournament. Senegal, the reigning African champions remain one of the continent’s strongest sides.

Second Place

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If the Black Stars end the group stage in 2nd place, they are likely to face Portugal national football team based on the current standings.

Portugal remain one of Europe’s elite sides, boasting a squad filled with technical quality, attacking creativity, and tournament experience. The two nations famously met at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2022 FIFA World Cup.

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Third Place

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If Ghana finish third in Group L, they could face Colombia national football team. Colombia are known for their aggressive pressing, quick transitions, and flair in attack. South American teams traditionally present difficult tactical challenges because of their technical quality and high-intensity style.

While perhaps less intimidating on paper than Portugal, Colombia would still represent a difficult obstacle for the Black Stars.