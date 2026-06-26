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Ghanaian fetish priest Kwaku Bonsam featured on Piers Morgan's ‘Sports Uncensored’ show (video)

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 16:26 - 26 June 2026
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Ghanaian fetish priest Kwaku Bonsam featured on Piers Morgan's ‘Sports Uncensored’ show (video)
Popular Ghanaian fetish priest Kwaku Bonsam has made an appearance on Sports Uncensored, the sports programme hosted by British broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan, following his widely publicised claims involving England captain Harry Kane at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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  • Ghanaian fetish priest Kwaku Bonsam has appeared on Piers Morgan's Sports Uncensored following his viral World Cup claims involving Harry Kane.

  • During the interview, he claimed he had lifted the alleged curse on the England captain and predicted Kane would score against Panama.

  • Kwaku Bonsam also claimed he had placed a new curse on Israeli-British illusionist and self-proclaimed psychic Uri Geller.

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Kwaku Bonsam attracted international attention ahead of Ghana's Group L clash with England after publicly claiming he had placed a curse on Kane to stop the striker from scoring against the Black Stars.

Also Read: Fetish priest Kwaku Bonsam performs rituals to ‘free’ Harry Kane after Ghana draw (video)

Ghana went on to hold England to a goalless draw in a disciplined and closely contested World Cup encounter, further fuelling online discussions about the fetish priest's remarks.

During the interview, which has since been shared on YouTube, Piers Morgan asked Kwaku Bonsam whether he had lifted the alleged curse placed on the England captain.

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Popular Ghanaian fetish priest Kwaku Bonsam
Popular Ghanaian fetish priest Kwaku Bonsam

Responding to the question, Kwaku Bonsam confirmed that he had "released" Kane and claimed the striker would score in England's next Group L match against Panama.

The interview comes days after Kwaku Bonsam posted a viral video in which he claimed to have performed rituals to "unlock" Harry Kane's goalscoring ability after Ghana's draw with England.

Also Read: How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Croatia

Fetish priest Kwaku Bonsam performs rituals to ‘free’ Harry Kane after Ghana draw
Fetish priest Kwaku Bonsam performs rituals to ‘free’ Harry Kane after Ghana draw
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He had earlier maintained that his spiritual intervention prevented the Bayern Munich forward from finding the net during the match against the Black Stars.

Kwaku Bonsam also made another controversial claim during the interview, stating that he had placed a new curse on Israeli-British illusionist, magician, television personality and self-proclaimed psychic Uri Geller.

Also Read: Ablakwa confident Black Stars will reach World Cup final, says he has ‘no doubt’

His comments have continued to generate mixed reactions on social media, with some football fans viewing them as harmless entertainment while others dismissed the claims as superstition.

The appearance on Piers Morgan's programme marks Kwaku Bonsam's latest international media exposure, as his World Cup comments continue to attract attention beyond Ghana.

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