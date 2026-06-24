Fetish priest Kwaku Bonsam performs rituals to ‘free’ Harry Kane after Ghana draw (video)

Popular Ghanaian fetish priest, Kwaku Bonsam, has claimed to have performed rituals to "unlock" England captain and striker Harry Kane's scoring ability following Ghana's goalless draw with England at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kwaku Bonsam claims he has performed rituals to allow Harry Kane to score in England's next World Cup match.

The fetish priest had previously said he placed a curse on Kane ahead of Ghana's 0-0 draw with England.

Kane failed to score as the Black Stars earned a valuable point in their Group L clash.

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The controversial spiritualist had earlier attracted attention ahead of the Group L encounter after publicly claiming that he had placed a curse on Kane to prevent him from scoring against the Black Stars.

Following Ghana's impressive 0-0 draw against England, a new video circulating on social media shows Kwaku Bonsam performing what he describes as rituals to reverse the alleged spell and allow the Bayern Munich forward to find the back of the net in England's next match against Panama.

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Ghana held England to a hard-fought goalless draw in a closely contested Group L clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the viral footage, Kwaku Bonsam, dressed in traditional regalia and surrounded by what appeared to be spiritual items and charms, is heard declaring that he had released Kane from the alleged restriction.

"Harry Kane, I have loosened you to score in the next game," he said while carrying out the ritual.

He also expressed gratitude to his gods, claiming they had helped ensure that Kane failed to score against Ghana.

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Fetish priest, Kwaku Bonsam

According to him, the England captain would now be free to score when the Three Lions face Panama in their next World Cup fixture.

The claims have generated mixed reactions online, with some social media users treating the video as entertainment while others questioned the relevance of such assertions in modern football.

Ghana held England to a hard-fought goalless draw in a closely contested Group L clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Black Stars delivered a disciplined defensive performance, frustrating an England side that dominated possession and created several scoring opportunities.

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Kane, who had been widely tipped by football pundits and supporters to get on the scoresheet, was unable to break through Ghana's resolute defence despite England's attacking pressure.

Ghana held England to a hard-fought goalless draw in a closely contested Group L clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The result earned Ghana a valuable point in the group stage and boosted the team's chances of progressing to the knockout rounds.

Whether Kwaku Bonsam's claims had any influence on the outcome remains a matter of personal belief, but his comments have once again placed him at the centre of conversations surrounding Ghana's World Cup campaign.