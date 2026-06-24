Advertisement

Fetish priest Kwaku Bonsam performs rituals to ‘free’ Harry Kane after Ghana draw (video)

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:56 - 24 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Fetish priest Kwaku Bonsam performs rituals to ‘free’ Harry Kane after Ghana draw
Popular Ghanaian fetish priest, Kwaku Bonsam, has claimed to have performed rituals to "unlock" England captain and striker Harry Kane's scoring ability following Ghana's goalless draw with England at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Advertisement

  • Kwaku Bonsam claims he has performed rituals to allow Harry Kane to score in England's next World Cup match.

  • The fetish priest had previously said he placed a curse on Kane ahead of Ghana's 0-0 draw with England.

  • Kane failed to score as the Black Stars earned a valuable point in their Group L clash.

Advertisement

Also Read: England and Tottenham star Djed Spence snubbed Thomas Partey's handshake before World Cup clash

The controversial spiritualist had earlier attracted attention ahead of the Group L encounter after publicly claiming that he had placed a curse on Kane to prevent him from scoring against the Black Stars.

Following Ghana's impressive 0-0 draw against England, a new video circulating on social media shows Kwaku Bonsam performing what he describes as rituals to reverse the alleged spell and allow the Bayern Munich forward to find the back of the net in England's next match against Panama.

Also Read: Top 10 countries with the best national anthems at the 2026 FIFA World Cup: See list

Advertisement
Ghana held England to a hard-fought goalless draw in a closely contested Group L clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ghana held England to a hard-fought goalless draw in a closely contested Group L clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the viral footage, Kwaku Bonsam, dressed in traditional regalia and surrounded by what appeared to be spiritual items and charms, is heard declaring that he had released Kane from the alleged restriction.

"Harry Kane, I have loosened you to score in the next game," he said while carrying out the ritual.

He also expressed gratitude to his gods, claiming they had helped ensure that Kane failed to score against Ghana.

Also Read: 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage Tiebreakers: Everything you need to know

Advertisement
Fetish priest, Kwaku Bonsam
Fetish priest, Kwaku Bonsam

According to him, the England captain would now be free to score when the Three Lions face Panama in their next World Cup fixture.

The claims have generated mixed reactions online, with some social media users treating the video as entertainment while others questioned the relevance of such assertions in modern football.

Also Read: Lionel Messi becomes World Cup all-time top scorer after scoring brace against Austria

Ghana held England to a hard-fought goalless draw in a closely contested Group L clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Black Stars delivered a disciplined defensive performance, frustrating an England side that dominated possession and created several scoring opportunities.

Advertisement

Kane, who had been widely tipped by football pundits and supporters to get on the scoresheet, was unable to break through Ghana's resolute defence despite England's attacking pressure.

Also Read: How Ghanaian celebrities celebrated the Black Stars’ hard-fought draw against England

Ghana held England to a hard-fought goalless draw in a closely contested Group L clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ghana held England to a hard-fought goalless draw in a closely contested Group L clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The result earned Ghana a valuable point in the group stage and boosted the team's chances of progressing to the knockout rounds.

Whether Kwaku Bonsam's claims had any influence on the outcome remains a matter of personal belief, but his comments have once again placed him at the centre of conversations surrounding Ghana's World Cup campaign.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
2026 FIFA World Cup: Shatta Wale showers praise on Benjamin Asare after Ghana vs England clash
Entertainment
24.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Shatta Wale showers praise on Benjamin Asare after Ghana vs England clash
Benjamin Asare’s grandmother breaks down in tears after heroic World Cup saves against England
Sports
24.06.2026
Benjamin Asare’s grandmother breaks down in tears after heroic World Cup saves against England
Ghana wins ECOWAS Court case as removed CJ Torkornoo’s human rights claims are dismissed
News
24.06.2026
Ghana wins ECOWAS Court case as removed CJ Torkornoo’s human rights claims are dismissed
Ghanaians celebrate World Cup draw against England with a Nigerian in a joyful scene [Video]
Sports
24.06.2026
Ghanaians celebrate World Cup draw against England with a Nigerian in a joyful scene [Video]
Fetish priest Kwaku Bonsam performs rituals to ‘free’ Harry Kane after Ghana draw (video)
News
24.06.2026
Fetish priest Kwaku Bonsam performs rituals to ‘free’ Harry Kane after Ghana draw (video)
Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy have been dating for some time now
Entertainment
24.06.2026
Michy fires back after Shatta Wale's claims about buying her a house and car