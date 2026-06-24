England and Tottenham star Djed Spence snubbed Thomas Partey's handshake before World Cup clash

England and Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence appeared to be the only England player who did not shake hands with Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey before Tuesday's 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L encounter in Boston.

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There had been speculation ahead of the match about whether members of Thomas Tuchel's England squad would avoid the customary pre-match handshake with the former Arsenal midfielder, who is facing legal proceedings in the United Kingdom.

Partey is due to stand trial at Southwark Crown Court next year after being charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault. The 33-year-old has denied all allegations against him, with his lawyer stating that he welcomes the opportunity to clear his name in court.

Television coverage did not fully capture the pre-match exchange, but footage circulating on social media appeared to show Spence keeping his right hand inside his tracksuit pocket as Partey greeted England's players. The Ghana international seemed momentarily surprised and briefly looked back toward the Tottenham defender before continuing down the line.

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Partey, whose contract with Spanish club Villarreal is set to expire next week, was making his first appearance at the tournament after missing Ghana's opening group-stage match against Panama in Toronto. He was unable to feature in that game after Canadian immigration authorities denied him entry into the country, with a subsequent appeal reportedly unsuccessful.

READ ALSO: Black Stars of Ghana hold England to goalless draw in FIFA World Cup Group L clash

Ghana Hold England to Goalless Draw

On the pitch, Ghana produced a disciplined defensive display to secure a valuable 0-0 draw against England in their Group L fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions controlled possession for much of the first half and created the better opportunities, with captain Harry Kane going close early on. However, Ghana remained compact and organised, preventing England from finding a breakthrough.

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The Black Stars improved significantly after the interval and looked more threatening going forward. Jordan Ayew and substitute Prince Adu Kwabena both tested the England defence, while goalkeeper Benjamin Asare delivered another outstanding performance between the posts.

Asare made two crucial saves, including an impressive stop to deny Bukayo Saka, helping Ghana preserve a clean sheet. England pushed relentlessly in the closing stages, striking the woodwork and missing several promising chances, but was unable to beat the Ghana shot-stopper.