Lionel Messi becomes World Cup all-time top scorer after scoring brace against Austria

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has etched his name even deeper into football history after becoming the outright leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.

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The 38-year-old reached the milestone during Argentina's Group-stage clash against Austria on Monday, scoring two goals to take his World Cup tally to 18 goals.

Despite missing an early penalty, Messi responded in trademark fashion, calmly finding the back of the net to surpass former Germany striker Miroslav Klose, who had held the record since the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Messi entered the game level with Klose after netting a hat-trick in Argentina's impressive 3-0 victory over Algeria in their opening group match. His latest goal now places him alone at the top of the World Cup scoring charts.

The Argentine icon is also on the verge of another historic achievement. Messi currently has eight World Cup assists, tied with Argentine legend Diego Maradona, and needs just one more assist to become the tournament's all-time leading assist provider.

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