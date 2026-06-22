Advertisement

Lionel Messi becomes World Cup all-time top scorer after scoring brace against Austria

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 19:06 - 22 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Lionel Messi | Getty Images
Advertisement

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has etched his name even deeper into football history after becoming the outright leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.

Advertisement

The 38-year-old reached the milestone during Argentina's Group-stage clash against Austria on Monday, scoring two goals to take his World Cup tally to 18 goals.

Despite missing an early penalty, Messi responded in trademark fashion, calmly finding the back of the net to surpass former Germany striker Miroslav Klose, who had held the record since the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Messi entered the game level with Klose after netting a hat-trick in Argentina's impressive 3-0 victory over Algeria in their opening group match. His latest goal now places him alone at the top of the World Cup scoring charts.

The Argentine icon is also on the verge of another historic achievement. Messi currently has eight World Cup assists, tied with Argentine legend Diego Maradona, and needs just one more assist to become the tournament's all-time leading assist provider.

Advertisement

With records continuing to fall, Messi's remarkable World Cup journey further cements his status as one of the greatest players in football history.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Lionel Messi becomes World Cup all-time top scorer after scoring brace against Austria
Sports
22.06.2026
Lionel Messi becomes World Cup all-time top scorer after scoring brace against Austria
Kantanka Security Services licence suspended over alleged illegal firearms use - Interior Ministry
News
22.06.2026
Kantanka Security Services licence suspended over alleged illegal firearms use - Interior Ministry
‘If I had another chance, I wouldn’t marry again’ — Fred Amugi opens up on marriage
Entertainment
22.06.2026
‘If I had another chance, I wouldn’t marry again’ — Fred Amugi opens up on marriage
Top 10 countries with the best national anthems at the 2026 FIFA World Cup: See list
News
22.06.2026
Top 10 countries with the best national anthems at the 2026 FIFA World Cup: See list
5 handbags every woman should own that never go out of style
Lifestyle
22.06.2026
5 handbags every woman should own that never go out of style
Israel Sarfo (left) and Sarah Adwoa Safo (right)
News
22.06.2026
Family claims Israel Safo opened fire at Adwoa Sarfo’s vehicle during her attempt to serve injunction