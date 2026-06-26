England v Ghana: Benjamin Asare, goalkeeper of Ghana in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between England and Ghana at Boston Stadium on June 23, 2026 in Foxborough, United States. | Photo via IMGAO

England v Ghana: Benjamin Asare, goalkeeper of Ghana in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between England and Ghana at Boston Stadium on June 23, 2026 in Foxborough, United States. | Photo via IMGAO

How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Croatia

The Black Stars of Ghana will face Croatia in their final Group L match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with qualification to the knockout stage potentially hanging in the balance.

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Ghana began their campaign with a hard-fought victory over Panama before producing a disciplined performance to earn a goalless draw against England. The results have placed the Black Stars in a strong position heading into their decisive encounter with Croatia.

Croatia, meanwhile, suffered a heavy defeat to England in their opening match before bouncing back with a victory over Panama to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Ahead of Saturday's showdown, here is how Ghana could line up against Croatia.

Goalkeeper

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Benjamin Asare

Head coach Carlos Queiroz has rotated his goalkeepers during the tournament, with each player delivering solid performances when called upon. However, Benjamin Asare is expected to retain his place between the posts after his outstanding display against England.

Although Lawrence Ati-Zigi has returned to training following an injury setback, Asare's recent form is likely to earn him another start in goal for the Black Stars.

Defence

Baba Rhaman

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Ghana's defensive unit has been one of the team's biggest strengths at the tournament, remaining unbeaten and yet to concede a goal.

Jerome Opoku and Jonas Adjetey have formed a reliable centre-back partnership and are expected to continue in the heart of defence. On the left flank, Baba Rahman is likely to start at left-back, while Alidu Seidu is tipped to occupy the right-back position.

Midfield

Thomas Partey

The midfield trio of Thomas Partey, Kweku Sibo, and Caleb Yirenkyi impressed against England with their energy, composure, and ability to control possession.

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Partey's experience, combined with Sibo's work rate and Yirenkyi's creativity, could once again provide Ghana with the balance needed to compete against a talented Croatian side.

Attack

Jordan Ayew

In attack, Inaki Williams is expected to start on the left wing, with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku operating on the right.

Captain Jordan Ayew is likely to lead the line as the central striker, spearheading Ghana's attack in what is expected to be a 4-3-2-1 formation.

Predicted Ghana XI vs Croatia

Goalkeeper

Benjamin Asare

Defenders

Alidu Seidu (Right-back)

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Jonas Adjetey (Centre-back)

Jerome Opoku (Centre-back)

Baba Rahman (left-back)

Midfielders

Thomas Partey

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Kweku Sibo

Caleb Yirenkyi

Attackers

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (right wing)

Iñaki Williams (left wing)

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