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Senegal secure qualification for the Round of 32 after 5-0 win over Iraq, could face Ghana

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:28 - 27 June 2026
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Snegal recorded an emphatic 5-0 win over Iraq
Senegal national football team have qualified for the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after thrashing Iraq national football team 6-0, setting up a possible all-African knockout clash with Ghana national football team.
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  • Senegal national football team secured a place in the Round of 32 with a dominant 6-0 victory over Iraq national football team.

  • Senegal joined South Africa national football team, Morocco national football team, Ivory Coast national football team, Cape Verde national football team, Egypt national football team, and Ghana national football team as African nations through to the knockout stage.

  • The Ghana national football team could potentially face Senegal in the Round of 32, depending on their final Group L position after the Croatia clash.

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Senegal national football team have booked their place in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a commanding 6-0 victory over Iraq national football team, completing a dramatic turnaround in their group-stage campaign.

READ ALSO: 3 Possible opponents for the Black Stars in the Round of 32

The emphatic win ensured the Teranga Lions progressed to the knockout stage after a difficult start to the tournament, having gone winless in their opening two matches with defeats to France national football team and Norway national football team.

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After suffering back-to-back losses that left their qualification hopes hanging by a thread, Senegal produced a ruthless performance against Iraq, scoring 5 unanswered goals to keep their World Cup dream alive.

The result also strengthens Africa’s representation in the knockout stage, with Senegal joining a growing list of African nations that have already secured qualification.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian fetish priest Kwaku Bonsam featured on Piers Morgan's ‘Sports Uncensored’ show (video)

The African teams through to the Round of 32 are: South Africa, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Cape Verde, Senegal, Egypt, and Ghana.

As current standings suggest, the Ghana national football team could potentially face Senegal in the Round of 32 if Ghana finish top of Group L and the knockout bracket remains unchanged.

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Such a tie would set up a blockbuster all-African showdown between two of West Africa’s football powerhouses.

READ ALSO: Croatia vs Ghana: Preview, key stats, line-ups and prediction

The Black Stars face Croatia national football team in their final group match on Saturday, June 27, a game that will determine whether they finish first, second, or third in Group L.

That final standing will ultimately decide Ghana’s Round of 32 opponent, whether it is Senegal, Portugal national football team, or Colombia national football team.

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