Ghana's Benjamin Asare named among 2026 World Cup's best goalkeepers, beats Pickford and Vozinha: See top 10

Ghana's Benjamin Asare named among 2026 World Cup's best goalkeepers, beats Pickford and Vozinha: See top 10

Ghana's Benjamin Asare named among 2026 World Cup's best goalkeepers, beats Pickford and Vozinha: See top 10

Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has been ranked among the top 10 best-performing goalkeepers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, capping a remarkable rise after starting the tournament as the Black Stars' third-choice goalkeeper.

Benjamin Asare is ranked among the top 10 goalkeepers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars goalkeeper is ranked ahead of Jordan Pickford and Vozinha.

He currently sits sixth in the tournament's goalkeeper ratings.

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The Ghana Premier League shot-stopper was called into action after Lawrence Ati-Zigi suffered an injury at half-time during Ghana's Group L match against Panama.

Since then, Asare has seized his opportunity, becoming the first Black Stars goalkeeper to keep back-to-back clean sheets at a FIFA World Cup before delivering further composed performances against England and Croatia.

FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026. Croatia - Ghana, 3rd round game, group L. In photo: Benjamin Asare and Ante Budimir. Photo: Boris Kovacev

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His impressive displays have now been recognised in the latest official World Cup goalkeeper ratings, where he ranks sixth with a rating of 7.61, a significant improvement from his previous score of 5.53.

Asare joins an elite list of goalkeepers led by Paraguay's Orlando Gill, who tops the rankings with 8.10, followed by Switzerland's Gregor Kobel on 8.05 and Iran's Alireza Beiranvand in third with 7.81.

The Ghanaian goalkeeper's ranking places him ahead of several established international stars, including England's Jordan Pickford, who sits 10th with a rating of 7.38.

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Benjamin Asare [left], Harry Kane [right] | Photo via IMAGO

The achievement marks an extraordinary turnaround for Asare, who was not expected to play a major role in Ghana's World Cup campaign.

His rise has been fuelled by a series of crucial saves, including an important stop against Croatia during Ghana's final group-stage match. Although the Black Stars lost 2-1 despite Derrick Luckassen's equaliser, Asare still earned a match rating of 7/10 for his performance.

Although the Black Stars lost 2-1 despite Derrick Luckassen's equaliser, Asare still earned a match rating of 7/10 for his performance.

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With the tournament entering the knockout stage, Asare's performances have established him as one of the standout goalkeepers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and one of Ghana's biggest success stories in the competition.

The full top 10 goalkeeper according to FIFA power rankings are provided below:

10 goalkeeper rankings