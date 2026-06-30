Ghana's Benjamin Asare named among 2026 World Cup's best goalkeepers, beats Pickford and Vozinha: See top 10
Benjamin Asare is ranked among the top 10 goalkeepers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The Black Stars goalkeeper is ranked ahead of Jordan Pickford and Vozinha.
He currently sits sixth in the tournament's goalkeeper ratings.
The Ghana Premier League shot-stopper was called into action after Lawrence Ati-Zigi suffered an injury at half-time during Ghana's Group L match against Panama.
Since then, Asare has seized his opportunity, becoming the first Black Stars goalkeeper to keep back-to-back clean sheets at a FIFA World Cup before delivering further composed performances against England and Croatia.
His impressive displays have now been recognised in the latest official World Cup goalkeeper ratings, where he ranks sixth with a rating of 7.61, a significant improvement from his previous score of 5.53.
Asare joins an elite list of goalkeepers led by Paraguay's Orlando Gill, who tops the rankings with 8.10, followed by Switzerland's Gregor Kobel on 8.05 and Iran's Alireza Beiranvand in third with 7.81.
The Ghanaian goalkeeper's ranking places him ahead of several established international stars, including England's Jordan Pickford, who sits 10th with a rating of 7.38.
The achievement marks an extraordinary turnaround for Asare, who was not expected to play a major role in Ghana's World Cup campaign.
His rise has been fuelled by a series of crucial saves, including an important stop against Croatia during Ghana's final group-stage match. Although the Black Stars lost 2-1 despite Derrick Luckassen's equaliser, Asare still earned a match rating of 7/10 for his performance.
Also Read: Peter Drury hails Ghana’s defensive discipline, says Black Stars 'very well placed to progress' at 2026 world cup
With the tournament entering the knockout stage, Asare's performances have established him as one of the standout goalkeepers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and one of Ghana's biggest success stories in the competition.
Also Read: 16 Years after knocking Ghana out, Uruguay’s defeat sends Black Stars into 2026 world cup round of 32
The full top 10 goalkeeper according to FIFA power rankings are provided below:
10 goalkeeper rankings
Rank
Player
Country
Rating
Previous Rating
1
Orlando GILL
Paraguay
8.10
7.08
2
Gregor KOBEL
Switzerland
8.05
6.16
3
Alireza BEIRANVAND
IR Iran
7.81
6.70
4
Diogo COSTA
Portugal
7.73
4.86
5
Mostafa SHOUBIR
Egypt
7.62
4.80
6
Benjamin ASARE
Ghana
7.61
5.53
7
Eloy ROOM
Curaçao
7.55
6.48
8
Vozinha
Cabo Verde
7.39
8.01
9
Mohammed ALOWAIS
Saudi Arabia
7.39
5.79
10
Jordan PICKFORD
England
7.38
6.66