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Ghana's Benjamin Asare named among 2026 World Cup's best goalkeepers, beats Pickford and Vozinha: See top 10

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 12:49 - 30 June 2026
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Ghana's Benjamin Asare named among 2026 World Cup's best goalkeepers, beats Pickford and Vozinha: See top 10
Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has been ranked among the top 10 best-performing goalkeepers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, capping a remarkable rise after starting the tournament as the Black Stars' third-choice goalkeeper.
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  • Benjamin Asare is ranked among the top 10 goalkeepers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

  • The Black Stars goalkeeper is ranked ahead of Jordan Pickford and Vozinha.

  • He currently sits sixth in the tournament's goalkeeper ratings.

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The Ghana Premier League shot-stopper was called into action after Lawrence Ati-Zigi suffered an injury at half-time during Ghana's Group L match against Panama.

Also Read: Ghana vs Colombia: Fans to pay up to $1,265 for World Cup tickets

Since then, Asare has seized his opportunity, becoming the first Black Stars goalkeeper to keep back-to-back clean sheets at a FIFA World Cup before delivering further composed performances against England and Croatia.

FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026. Croatia - Ghana, 3rd round game, group L. In photo: Benjamin Asare and Ante Budimir. Photo: Boris Kovacev
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His impressive displays have now been recognised in the latest official World Cup goalkeeper ratings, where he ranks sixth with a rating of 7.61, a significant improvement from his previous score of 5.53.

Also Read: Here’s a full breakdown of what Black Stars have earned so far at the 2026 World Cup

Asare joins an elite list of goalkeepers led by Paraguay's Orlando Gill, who tops the rankings with 8.10, followed by Switzerland's Gregor Kobel on 8.05 and Iran's Alireza Beiranvand in third with 7.81.

The Ghanaian goalkeeper's ranking places him ahead of several established international stars, including England's Jordan Pickford, who sits 10th with a rating of 7.38.

Also Read: Croatia 2-1 Ghana: Black Stars suffer first World Cup defeat but advance to round of 32

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Benjamin Asare [left], Harry Kane [right] | Photo via IMAGO

The achievement marks an extraordinary turnaround for Asare, who was not expected to play a major role in Ghana's World Cup campaign.

His rise has been fuelled by a series of crucial saves, including an important stop against Croatia during Ghana's final group-stage match. Although the Black Stars lost 2-1 despite Derrick Luckassen's equaliser, Asare still earned a match rating of 7/10 for his performance.

Also Read: Peter Drury hails Ghana’s defensive discipline, says Black Stars 'very well placed to progress' at 2026 world cup

Although the Black Stars lost 2-1 despite Derrick Luckassen's equaliser, Asare still earned a match rating of 7/10 for his performance.
Although the Black Stars lost 2-1 despite Derrick Luckassen's equaliser, Asare still earned a match rating of 7/10 for his performance.
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With the tournament entering the knockout stage, Asare's performances have established him as one of the standout goalkeepers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and one of Ghana's biggest success stories in the competition.

Also Read: 16 Years after knocking Ghana out, Uruguay’s defeat sends Black Stars into 2026 world cup round of 32

The full top 10 goalkeeper according to FIFA power rankings are provided below:

10 goalkeeper rankings

Rank

Player

Country

Rating

Previous Rating

1

Orlando GILL

Paraguay

8.10

7.08

2

Gregor KOBEL

Switzerland

8.05

6.16

3

Alireza BEIRANVAND

IR Iran

7.81

6.70

4

Diogo COSTA

Portugal

7.73

4.86

5

Mostafa SHOUBIR

Egypt

7.62

4.80

6

Benjamin ASARE

Ghana

7.61

5.53

7

Eloy ROOM

Curaçao

7.55

6.48

8

Vozinha

Cabo Verde

7.39

8.01

9

Mohammed ALOWAIS

Saudi Arabia

7.39

5.79

10

Jordan PICKFORD

England

7.38

6.66

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