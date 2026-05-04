GPL WK30 Round-Up: Medeama tighten grip, Hearts edge Nations, Asante Kotoko fall again

Medeama SC take control of title race: A 2-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars FC moves them five points clear at the top with four matches left.

Accra Hearts of Oak boost top-three hopes: A narrow 1-0 victory against Nations FC keeps them firmly in contention.

Dreams FC stun Asante Kotoko: A 2-0 win lifts Dreams level on points with Kotoko, who continue to struggle.

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Matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League delivered decisive results at both ends of the table, as the title race intensified and the battle for top spots took another twist with just four games remaining.

Medeama SC stun Bibiani Gold Stars to get closer to the GPL title

Highlights: Medeama SC vs Bibiani Goldstars FC | 2-0 | #GPL pic.twitter.com/jwxE70vKEW — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) May 3, 2026

At the summit, Medeama SC sent a strong warning to their rivals with a commanding 2-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars FC at the TnA Stadium.

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Midfielder Salim Adams was the standout performer, producing a superb first-half display to decide the contest between the league’s top two sides. He opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Medeama asserted early dominance before doubling the lead with a beautifully curled free-kick.

Medeama maintained control after the break, showcasing defensive discipline to keep Gold Stars at bay and secure all three points. The victory extends their lead at the top of the table to five points, moving to 56, while Gold Stars remain second on 51 and now face mounting pressure in the title run-in.

Hearts of Oak beat Nations FC away

Hearts win ✔️

Clean sheet ✔️

Maximum points ✔️



Elsewhere… tears and explanations 😭



PHOBIAAA 😎 pic.twitter.com/CLHh3UbsFd — Phooobia! - #WeNeverSayDie 🏅🏆 (@HeartsOfOakGH) May 3, 2026

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Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak kept their top-three ambitions alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Forward Mawuli Wayo scored the decisive goal in the 11th minute, finishing off a well-worked attacking move. Hearts controlled much of the encounter, maintaining a solid defensive shape that limited Nations’ attacking threat.

Despite pushing for an equaliser, Nations FC lacked cutting edge in the final third and were unable to break down Hearts’ organised backline. The result strengthens Hearts’ push for a strong finish, while Nations remain dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Asante Kotoko falls again

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Defeat. pic.twitter.com/EtRQeoLSYQ — Asante Kotoko SC - 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) May 3, 2026

In Accra, Dreams FC continued their fine form with an impressive 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko at the Tuba AstroTurf.

Goals from Oumar Nafal and Ebenezer Adade secured a deserved victory for the home side. Nafal opened the scoring early in the 12th minute, while Adade doubled the advantage shortly after the restart to put the game beyond Kotoko.

Kotoko struggled to impose themselves, particularly in attack, as their inconsistent run continued. The defeat sees them slip further behind the leading pack, raising concerns as the season nears its conclusion.

The win lifts Dreams FC to seventh on 43 points, level with Kotoko, who drop to eighth. With only four matches left, the race for the title, continental spots, and survival is heading for a dramatic finish.

FT Results

Vision FC 1-2 All Blacks

Aduana Stars 0-0 Heart of Lions

Dreams FC 2-0 Asante Kotoko

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Karela United 2-1 Young Apostles

Medeama SC 2-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Nations FC 0-1 Hearts of Oak

Samartex 3-1 Holy Stars