Akuvi Explores Love, Loss and Growth on New Single “Strangers” Ahead of Upcoming EP Afrobeats for Emotional Gangsters

“Strangers” sees Akuvi deliver a cinematic, emotionally charged record that captures the fragile line between love and friendship.

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Ghanaian Afrobeats artist Akuvi continues her strong run with the release of her latest single, “Strangers,” a haunting and introspective offering taken from her upcoming EP Afrobeats for Emotional Gangsters, set for release on 28 May 2026.

Blending Afrobeats with elements of R&B and neo-soul, “Strangers” leans into a more cinematic, stripped-back sound. The record explores a familiar but often unspoken experience, when a romantic relationship evolves in a way that ultimately costs a meaningful friendship.

Described by Akuvi as “if a James Bond soundtrack was Afrobeats,” the song carries a moody, minimal yet dramatic energy. It tells the story of two people who move from strangers, to lovers, and back to strangers again, anchored by her vulnerable delivery and reflective lyricism.

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“Have you ever regretted exploring a romantic relationship? Like the person was so dope that a friendship would serve you more? ‘Strangers’ tells that story… This time I will learn,” she shares.

With its unexpected drop and atmospheric vibe produced by Soulbase, the single balances sadness with calm, offering a listening experience that feels both intimate and expansive. The sound sits alongside artists like Jordan Smith and Omah Lay, while still maintaining Akuvi’s distinct voice.

The release comes at a time of growing international momentum for the artist. Akuvi recently delivered a standout performance at the Forbes Leading Women Summit in South Africa, where she appeared as both a speaker and performer reinforcing her position as an emerging cultural voice.

Her rising profile has also been reflected across major publications including GQ South Africa, Glamour South Africa and Billboard Africa, all spotlighting her as part of a new generation shaping contemporary African sound.

“Strangers” follows a series of successful releases including “Dream Big” featuring Stonebwoy and the viral resurgence of “Diamonds,” both of which have helped expand her audience across Africa and the diaspora.

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{Photo Credits: Lydia Tefara}

The single will feature on Afrobeats for Emotional Gangsters, a six-track project that explores themes of love, vulnerability, anxiety, healing and self-reflection. The EP brings together previously released fan favourites with new material, including focus track “Poison” and collaborations such as “Woah” featuring Mellissa.

Speaking on the project, Akuvi describes an “emotional gangster” as someone who confronts their feelings head-on:

“It’s about being strong enough to feel everything, even if you cry first.”

To mark the release, Akuvi is set to headline “Akuvi & Friends – The Dream Big Experience” in Oslo, Norway this May, coinciding with the EP’s official drop. The show is expected to bring together her growing international audience for a live experience that reflects the emotional depth and energy of the project.

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On “Strangers,” Akuvi offers a deeply relatable record that captures the complexity of modern relationships, honest, reflective and sonically refined. It signals a more vulnerable chapter in her artistry while building anticipation for what promises to be a defining body of work.

Akuvi Bio

{Photo Credits: Lydia Tefara}

Akuvi is a Ghanaian-Norwegian Afro-fusion artist with roots in Ghana’s Volta Region and the northern parts of Norway. Her explorative sound blends soulful R&B with Afrobeats and hip-hop, channelling vulnerability with a fierce, contemporary edge. She recently placed in the Top 3 of the acclaimed Norwegian TV show Battle of the Stars, and is also known for being a finalist in Norway’s Eurovision selection. Beyond music, Akuvi is the Norwegian voice behind animated characters such as Dolores in Disney’s Oscar-winning Encanto and Karma in Ludacris’ Netflix series Karma’s World.

Working between Norway and Ghana, Akuvi has built a growing global presence through viral performances and highly anticipated collaborations with Ghanaian artists. With over 27,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and more than 42,000 followers on TikTok, her music continues to resonate with audiences across continents.

Raised in an international music family where artistic expression through song, dance and art was a way of life, Akuvi’s creative path felt inevitable. Her sister, Anna-Lisa Kumoji, and her father, Kofi Kumoji, are both artists, further shaping her artistic foundation. Her music career took flight while studying in Cape Town, South Africa, where she lived for several years. Since then, she has released a string of critically acclaimed songs, earned radio listings, and performed across festivals and television platforms in Norway and South Africa.

Now based between Ghana and Norway, Akuvi is rapidly rising within the African music scene. She has recently opened for Stonebwoy and Shenseea, performed at AfroFuture Festival, and is currently gearing up for the release of a highly anticipated new single featuring Stonebwoy himself.

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