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Ernest Nuamah returns after 391-day injury layoff in Lyon victory

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:03 - 04 May 2026
Ernest Nuamah
Ernest Nuamah returns after 391-day injury layoff in Lyon victory
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  • Ernest Nuamah returned to action after 391 days out with an ACL injury, featuring briefly in Lyon’s 4-2 win over Rennes.

  • The 22-year-old missed 54 matches but showed encouraging signs in his comeback for Olympique Lyonnais.

  • His return is a major boost for the Ghana national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah made a long-awaited return to action on Sunday, featuring in Olympique Lyonnais’s 4-2 victory over Rennes in Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old had been sidelined since April 5, 2025, after suffering a serious ACL injury that ruled him out for more than a year.

After 391 days on the sidelines and missing 54 matches, Nuamah finally returned, coming on as a second-half substitute to play the final minutes at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

MUST READ: Ibrahim Mahama pays $2 million to support Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup preparations

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His comeback marks a major milestone in his career, bringing an end to a long and challenging period of recovery and rehabilitation.

Despite limited time on the pitch, the Ghana international showed positive signs as Lyon secured an important win in an entertaining encounter. His return is expected to boost the squad as the season approaches its final stages.

Big Boost for Ghana Ahead of World Cup

Ernest Nuamah
Ernest Nuamah

Nuamah’s return comes at a crucial time for the Ghana national football team as preparations intensify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

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READ ALSO: FIFA approves major World Cup 2026 changes as prize money hits $871 million

The former FC Nordsjælland winger played a key role in Ghana’s qualification campaign before his injury setback and will now be aiming to regain full fitness.

Eyes on World Cup Selection

Ernest Nuamah

READ MORE: 10 most expensive football trophies in the world

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Nuamah will be hoping to earn a call-up under head coach Carlos Queiroz as Ghana prepares for upcoming international friendlies ahead of the World Cup.

The Black Stars are targeting a strong showing at the tournament and will be aiming to surpass their historic quarter-final run at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

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