Ernest Nuamah returns after 391-day injury layoff in Lyon victory

Ernest Nuamah returned to action after 391 days out with an ACL injury, featuring briefly in Lyon’s 4-2 win over Rennes.

The 22-year-old missed 54 matches but showed encouraging signs in his comeback for Olympique Lyonnais.

His return is a major boost for the Ghana national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah made a long-awaited return to action on Sunday, featuring in Olympique Lyonnais’s 4-2 victory over Rennes in Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old had been sidelined since April 5, 2025, after suffering a serious ACL injury that ruled him out for more than a year.

After 391 days on the sidelines and missing 54 matches, Nuamah finally returned, coming on as a second-half substitute to play the final minutes at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

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His comeback marks a major milestone in his career, bringing an end to a long and challenging period of recovery and rehabilitation.

Despite limited time on the pitch, the Ghana international showed positive signs as Lyon secured an important win in an entertaining encounter. His return is expected to boost the squad as the season approaches its final stages.

Big Boost for Ghana Ahead of World Cup

Ernest Nuamah

Nuamah’s return comes at a crucial time for the Ghana national football team as preparations intensify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

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The former FC Nordsjælland winger played a key role in Ghana’s qualification campaign before his injury setback and will now be aiming to regain full fitness.

Eyes on World Cup Selection

Ernest Nuamah

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Nuamah will be hoping to earn a call-up under head coach Carlos Queiroz as Ghana prepares for upcoming international friendlies ahead of the World Cup.