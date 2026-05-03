Ghana's 100m record holder slams sports Ministry after World Athletics championship qualification

Ghana’s 100m record holder Abdul Rasheed Saminu criticises poor travel arrangements by the Sports Ministry despite the relay team’s qualification for the World Athletics Championships.

Abdul Rasheed Saminu has criticised Ghana’s Sports Ministry over poor travel arrangements despite the men’s 4x100m relay team qualifying for the World Athletics Championships.

The sprinter cited long flights and extended layovers, saying the conditions left athletes dealing with jet lag and inadequate recovery.

His remarks have reignited concerns about unequal support for athletics compared to football, particularly the Black Stars.

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Ghana’s 100m record holder Abdul Rasheed Saminu has criticised the country’s sports authorities over what he describes as poor travel and logistical planning, despite the men’s 4x100m relay team securing a historic fourth consecutive qualification for the World Athletics Championships.

Saminu, who played a key role in Ghana’s strong performance at the World Relays, expressed frustration that off-track challenges continue to undermine athletes’ preparations at major international events.

In a strongly worded reaction on X(formerly twitter), he called on the Sports Ministry to improve its support systems for elite athletes, drawing comparisons with the treatment often given to the national football team, the Black Stars.

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The Ministry of Sports in Ghana needs to better, don’t set us for failure. If it was “black stars” flights tickets will be ready month prior to their game. 14hrs flight 16hrs lay over is not acceptable for professional athletes. We running with jet lag,no proper recovery.

The Ministry of Sports in Ghana needs to better, don’t set us for failure. If it was “black stars” flights tickets will be ready month prior to their game. 14hrs flight 16hrs lay over is not acceptable for professional athletes. We running with jet lag,no proper recovery. — Saminu Abdul Rasheed (@rasheed_saminu) May 3, 2026

Ghana’s relay team delivered under pressure to book their place at next year’s championships, continuing a consistent run on the global stage.

However, Saminu insists that inadequate travel arrangements, including long-haul flights are affecting performance levels.

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His comments highlight long-standing concerns among track and field athletes about disparities in support across different sports, particularly when compared to football, which often receives priority in funding and logistics.