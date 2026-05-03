Ferguson in stable condition after scare prior to Liverpool clash, reports confirm

Sir Alex Ferguson was rushed to hospital after feeling unwell at Old Trafford before Manchester United’s Premier League match against Liverpool, with reports indicating he is not in immediate danger.

Sir Alex Ferguson was taken to hospital after feeling unwell at Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United vs Liverpool.

Early medical reports indicate the former Manchester United manager is not in immediate danger and is undergoing precautionary checks.

The 84-year-old remains a regular presence at Old Trafford, where he arrived to watch United’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

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Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was taken to hospital on Sunday, May 3rd, 2026 after feeling unwell at Old Trafford ahead of the club’s Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

The 84-year-old, regarded as one of football’s greatest managers, had arrived at the stadium to watch the high-profile encounter but required medical attention shortly before kick-off.

Reports from British media indicate he was conscious and underwent precautionary checks before being transported for further assessment.

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Reports say the move to hospital was largely precautionary, with early indications suggesting he is not in immediate danger.

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Ferguson, who managed Manchester United from 1986 to 2013, remains a regular presence at Old Trafford, often watching matches from the directors’ box.

During his 26-year tenure, he won 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies, cementing his status as the most successful manager in the club’s history.

The incident caused a shake across the football community, particularly given Ferguson’s past health history, including a life-threatening brain haemorrhage in 2018 from which he later recovered.

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Manchester United have not issued detailed comment on his condition, and further updates are expected as medical evaluations continue.

Despite the news, Manchester United went on to win the game 3-2 against Liverpool.

Courtesy goals from Cunha and Sesko gave Man U the lead in the first half but Liverpool came in strong in the second half to draw 2-2.