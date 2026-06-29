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Ghana’s Marvin Senaya emerges as one of World Cup’s best defenders after good performances - Opta XI

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:52 - 29 June 2026
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Ghana’s Marvin Senaya emerges as one of World Cup’s best defenders after good performances - Opta XI
Ghana right-back Marvin Senaya has emerged as one of the standout defenders of the 2026 World Cup group stage, according to Opta statistics, after impressive performances including a dominant display against England, as the Black Stars advance to the knockout rounds.
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  • Marvin Senaya has been ranked among the standout defenders of the 2026 World Cup group stage based on Opta statistics.

  • The Ghana right-back delivered a key performance against England, winning 24 of 38 duels and leading all players in tackle attempts.

  • Senaya’s defensive form has helped Ghana reach the Round of 32, where they will face Colombia in the knockout stage.

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Ghana right-back Marvin Senaya has emerged as one of the breakout defensive stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage, with data from Opta ranking the Black Stars defender among the tournament’s most effective defenders.

READ ALSO: Here’s a full breakdown of what Black Stars have earned so far at the 2026 World Cup

As the competition shifts from the group phase to the knockout rounds, Senaya’s performances have drawn growing praise after a series of disciplined displays that helped Ghana secure a place in the Round of 32.

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The 24-year-old delivered one of the best defensive performances by any full-back during the group stage, particularly in Ghana’s Matchday 2 clash against England.

Tasked with containing England winger Anthony Gordon, who recently completed a high-profile €80 million move to Barcelona, Senaya was expected to face one of the toughest individual battles of the tournament.

Instead, the Ghana defender produced a commanding display, frustrating Gordon and limiting his attacking influence throughout the game.

READ ALSO: Black Stars player ratings vs Croatia: Benjamin Asare 7/10, Luckassen 7.5, Sulemana average

According to Opta, Senaya attempted 18 tackles, the highest by any player in the group stage, underlining his aggressive defensive presence and work rate.

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He also won 24 of his 38 duels, further highlighting his effectiveness in direct physical contests.

Opta’s advanced defensive metric, known as ‘true tackles’, which credits defenders for successfully disrupting opponents even when possession is not fully regained, offers even more insight into Senaya’s impact.

Using that metric, Senaya recorded a 72.0 percent success rate, placing him joint 16th among 82 players who registered at least 10 true tackles during the group stage.

Under head coach Carlos Queiroz, Ghana have developed into one of the more organized defensive sides at the tournament, with Senaya playing a key role in maintaining structure on the right flank.

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READ ALSO: ‘Group stage was just a preparation, real World Cup starts now’ - Carlos Queiroz

The defender has combined tactical awareness, pace and physicality to neutralize some of the world’s most dangerous wide attackers, giving Ghana additional balance in both defensive transitions and buildup play.

Senaya, who plays club football in France, has steadily developed into one of Ghana’s promising defensive options. His performances at the World Cup now appear to be elevating his reputation on the global stage.

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