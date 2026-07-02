Pape Gueye steps away from Senegal after World Cup heartbreak and demands coaching staff change

Pape Gueye steps away from Senegal after World Cup heartbreak and demands coaching staff change

Pape Gueye steps away from Senegal after World Cup heartbreak and demands coaching staff change

Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye has announced that he is stepping away from international football, revealing that he will not return to the national team while the current technical staff remains in charge.

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The Villarreal star made the announcement on social media following Senegal's dramatic 3-2 extra-time defeat to Belgium in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Teranga Lions looked on course for a place in the Round of 16 after establishing a commanding two-goal advantage early in the second half.

However, Belgium produced a remarkable late comeback. Romelu Lukaku reduced the deficit in the 86th minute before Youri Tielemans equalised three minutes later to send the match into extra time.

The decisive moment arrived deep into stoppage time of extra time when a VAR review awarded Belgium a penalty after Lamine Camara was adjudged to have fouled Tielemans inside the box.

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Tielemans calmly converted the spot-kick in the 124th minute and 44th second, setting a new FIFA World Cup record for the latest goal ever scored in the tournament's history.

Following Senegal's painful elimination, Gueye took to Instagram to express his disappointment and confirm his decision to step away from the national team setup.

"I will come back later to talk about the elimination. But right now, I am announcing that, as long as this technical staff remains in charge, I will be taking a break from the national team," he wrote.

The announcement has sparked discussions among Senegalian football fans, with many questioning the future relationship between the midfielder and the national team's coaching staff.

Despite Senegal's early knockout-stage exit, Gueye enjoyed an impressive individual tournament.

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The 26-year-old midfielder scored three goals and provided one assist, establishing himself as one of Senegal's most influential players during the competition.

He was also named Player of the Match following Senegal's emphatic 5-0 victory over Iraq in the group stage.

Although their World Cup journey ended in disappointment, Senegal achieved a historic milestone during the tournament.

The Teranga Lions became the first African nation to score 10 goals in a single FIFA World Cup tournament, underlining their attacking quality and marking another significant achievement for African football on the global stage.