Top 10 Countries with the largest stock markets in the World in 2026: See list
The latest 2026 rankings reveal the 10 countries with the largest stock markets in the world by market capitalisation.
The United States remains the world's biggest stock market, while several Asian economies continue to strengthen their global financial influence.
The rankings are based on Bloomberg calculations published by Visual Capitalist, measuring the total value of companies listed on each country's major stock exchanges.
The size of a nation's stock market often reflects the strength of its businesses, the depth of its financial system, and its influence on the global economy.
Over the past decade, global equity markets have undergone significant changes. Rapid advances in technology, the rise of artificial intelligence, geopolitical shifts, and changing investment patterns have reshaped where investors choose to put their money.
While some traditional financial centres continue to dominate, several Asian markets have strengthened their global positions thanks to fast-growing technology companies and expanding economies.
Stock market capitalisation measures the total value of all companies listed on a country's major stock exchanges. It is one of the most widely used indicators of financial development and is closely watched by investors, governments and economists when assessing the health of an economy.
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According to Visual Capitalist, using Bloomberg calculations of the market capitalisation of domestically listed companies across each country's major exchanges, the following countries have the largest stock markets in the world as of April 2026.
The United States Extends Its Lead
The United States remains the world's largest equity market by a considerable margin. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq continue to dominate global finance, hosting many of the world's most valuable companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon and Alphabet.
The country's leadership has been strengthened further by massive investment in artificial intelligence and technology, attracting capital from investors across the globe.
Asia Continues to Strengthen
China and Japan remain firmly among the world's leading stock markets, supported by their large economies and globally recognised companies. Hong Kong also continues to play a vital role as a financial gateway connecting international investors with Chinese businesses.
India has maintained its rapid rise, fuelled by strong economic growth, increasing foreign investment and an expanding corporate sector. Taiwan and South Korea have also benefited from growing global demand for semiconductor manufacturers and artificial intelligence infrastructure.
Europe and North America Remain Major Players
Canada continues to rank among the world's largest stock markets, supported by its strong financial, mining and energy sectors.
The United Kingdom and France complete the top ten. Although both remain important financial centres with globally recognised companies, their share of global market capitalisation has gradually declined as American and Asian markets have expanded more rapidly.
Together, these ten (10) countries account for the overwhelming majority of global public equity value, highlighting how international investment remains concentrated in a relatively small number of financial markets.
10 Countries with the largest stock markets in the World
Rank
Country
Market Capitalisation
1
United States
$75.04 trillion
2
China
$14.84 trillion
3
Japan
$8.19 trillion
4
Hong Kong
$7.41 trillion
5
India
$4.97 trillion
6
Canada
$4.49 trillion
7
Taiwan
$4.48 trillion
8
South Korea
$4.04 trillion
9
United Kingdom
$3.99 trillion
10
France
$3.45 trillion
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