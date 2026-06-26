Top 10 Countries with the largest stock markets in the World in 2026: See list

The world's biggest stock markets are more than just places where shares are bought and sold. They are powerful indicators of economic strength, investor confidence, and a country's ability to attract long-term capital.

The latest 2026 rankings reveal the 10 countries with the largest stock markets in the world by market capitalisation.

The United States remains the world's biggest stock market, while several Asian economies continue to strengthen their global financial influence.

The rankings are based on Bloomberg calculations published by Visual Capitalist, measuring the total value of companies listed on each country's major stock exchanges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The size of a nation's stock market often reflects the strength of its businesses, the depth of its financial system, and its influence on the global economy.

The size of a nation's stock market often reflects the strength of its businesses, the depth of its financial system, and its influence on the global economy.

Over the past decade, global equity markets have undergone significant changes. Rapid advances in technology, the rise of artificial intelligence, geopolitical shifts, and changing investment patterns have reshaped where investors choose to put their money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While some traditional financial centres continue to dominate, several Asian markets have strengthened their global positions thanks to fast-growing technology companies and expanding economies.

Stock market capitalisation measures the total value of all companies listed on a country's major stock exchanges. It is one of the most widely used indicators of financial development and is closely watched by investors, governments and economists when assessing the health of an economy.

According to Visual Capitalist, using Bloomberg calculations of the market capitalisation of domestically listed companies across each country's major exchanges, the following countries have the largest stock markets in the world as of April 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The United States Extends Its Lead

The Nasdaq is down nearly 8 per cent in 2026 and at its lowest level since early September 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS

The United States remains the world's largest equity market by a considerable margin. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq continue to dominate global finance, hosting many of the world's most valuable companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon and Alphabet.

The country's leadership has been strengthened further by massive investment in artificial intelligence and technology, attracting capital from investors across the globe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia Continues to Strengthen

A man wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic display board in the lobby of the Shanghai Stock Exchange building in Shanghai on February 14. Photo: AP

China and Japan remain firmly among the world's leading stock markets, supported by their large economies and globally recognised companies. Hong Kong also continues to play a vital role as a financial gateway connecting international investors with Chinese businesses.

India has maintained its rapid rise, fuelled by strong economic growth, increasing foreign investment and an expanding corporate sector. Taiwan and South Korea have also benefited from growing global demand for semiconductor manufacturers and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Europe and North America Remain Major Players

Toronto Stock Exchange. Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images

Canada continues to rank among the world's largest stock markets, supported by its strong financial, mining and energy sectors.

The United Kingdom and France complete the top ten. Although both remain important financial centres with globally recognised companies, their share of global market capitalisation has gradually declined as American and Asian markets have expanded more rapidly.

Together, these ten (10) countries account for the overwhelming majority of global public equity value, highlighting how international investment remains concentrated in a relatively small number of financial markets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

10 Countries with the largest stock markets in the World