Lionel Messi makes World Cup history as Argentina stun Egypt to reach quarter-finals

Lionel Andres Messi (Argentina) with post game celebration during Argentina and Egypt, Round of 16 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026, Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta. Thor Wegner DeFodi Images. (Photo by DeFodi Images)

Lionel Andres Messi (Argentina) with post game celebration during Argentina and Egypt, Round of 16 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026, Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta. Thor Wegner DeFodi Images. (Photo by DeFodi Images)

Lionel Messi etched his name deeper into football history by becoming the first player ever to score in nine consecutive FIFA World Cup matches, inspiring Argentina to a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defending champions looked destined for elimination after falling two goals behind, but Messi produced another masterclass, scoring once and providing an assist as Argentina mounted a remarkable late fightback.

Egypt stunned La Albiceleste in the 15th minute when Yasser Ibrahim powered home a header from a well-worked corner to hand the Pharaohs an early lead.

Argentina had an immediate opportunity to level from the penalty spot after Haissem Hassan brought down an Argentine attacker inside the area. However, goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir denied Messi from 12 yards, recording his second penalty save of the tournament and handing the Argentine captain his fourth missed penalty in FIFA World Cup history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite dominating possession and creating several chances through Alexis Mac Allister, Julián Álvarez and Messi himself, Argentina were repeatedly frustrated by an inspired Shobeir, who produced a series of outstanding saves to preserve Egypt's advantage before half-time.

After the restart, Argentina continued to press but was nearly punished on the counterattack. Egypt eventually doubled their lead after Mohamed Salah orchestrated a swift attacking move, setting up Haissem Hassan, whose cross was turned home by Mostafa Ziko to make it 2-0.

With time running out, Argentina finally sparked into life. Cristian Romero reduced the deficit in the 79th minute, heading home from Messi's pinpoint delivery to breathe life back into the contest.

Moments later, Messi stepped up when his country needed him most. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner unleashed a powerful strike from the edge of the penalty area that proved too much for Shobeir, drawing Argentina level and becoming the first player in history to score in nine consecutive FIFA World Cup matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deep into stoppage time, Argentina completed one of the tournament's most dramatic comebacks. Lautaro Martínez surged into space before delivering a precise cross for Enzo Fernández, who headed home the winning goal to send the reigning world champions into the last eight.