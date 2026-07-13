President Donald Trump greets German Chancellor Friedrich Merz with a handshake in the Oval Office (05/06/2025). Photo: Daniel Torok - The White House (United States government work)

President Donald Trump greets German Chancellor Friedrich Merz with a handshake in the Oval Office (05/06/2025). Photo: Daniel Torok - The White House (United States government work)

Top 10 countries with the best governments in the World: 2026 rankings

Good government is measured by more than economic growth or political stability. It is reflected in how effectively leaders manage public resources, deliver essential services, build strong institutions and create opportunities for citizens to thrive.

Singapore tops the Chandler Good Government Index for the fourth consecutive year.

Norway and Denmark complete the top three in the 2026 global governance rankings.

The index evaluates 133 countries across seven pillars of good governance.

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These qualities form the basis of the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI), one of the world's leading assessments of government performance.

Published annually by the Chandler Governance Group, the 2026 edition of the index evaluates the effectiveness and capability of governments in 133 countries.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam was elected as Singapore’s President in September 2023.

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Rather than focusing on a single measure of success, the CGGI assesses governments across seven pillars: leadership and foresight, robust laws and policies, strong institutions, financial stewardship, an attractive marketplace, global influence and reputation, and helping people rise.

Together, these pillars are built on 35 indicators that provide a comprehensive picture of how well governments serve their people.

The 2026 report paints a cautiously optimistic picture. More countries improved their governance performance this year than in any previous edition since the index was introduced in 2021, lifting the global average score to its highest level since 2022.

Financial stewardship, which measures areas such as fiscal discipline, debt management and public spending efficiency, also recorded its first improvement in four years.

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President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Despite this progress, the report notes that governance challenges remain widespread, with fewer than half of the countries tracked since 2021 recording higher overall scores today than when the index was first launched.

Singapore once again leads the global rankings, securing the top position for the fourth consecutive year.

The city-state continues to set the benchmark for effective governance, ranking first in leadership and foresight, strong institutions, financial stewardship, an attractive marketplace and helping people rise.

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Norway climbed to second place after moving up two positions from last year. The Nordic nation recorded consistently strong performances across leadership, legal frameworks, institutions and financial management, reflecting its long-standing reputation for transparent and accountable governance.

Jonas Gahr Store waves to supporters at a Labor Party election night event in Oslo, on Sept. 8. Photographer: Carl Court/Getty Images

Denmark retained third place, maintaining its position among the world's governance leaders through strong institutions, sound policymaking and a competitive business environment.

Also Read: 10 best universities in the world according to QS World University Rankings 2027

Beyond the leading nations, the report also highlights notable improvements elsewhere. Mongolia and Viet Nam were among the biggest climbers since 2021, while the United Arab Emirates recorded the largest overall improvement across all editions of the index, rising 17 places. Meanwhile, several traditionally high-ranking countries lost ground.

The Chandler Good Government Index continues to offer a broader perspective on national performance by examining how governments lead, manage public resources and create conditions for long-term prosperity.

While economic size and political influence often dominate international headlines, the index shows that effective governance ultimately depends on the quality of institutions, sound leadership and policies that improve the lives of citizens.

Below are the 10 countries with the best governments in the world in 2026 according to the Chandler Good Government Index.

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Countries With The Best Governments In The World