Top 10 best airports in Africa: 2026 rankings

Cape Town International Airport has once again been crowned Africa's best airport, extending its remarkable run to 11 consecutive years at the 2026 Skytrax World Airport Awards.

Ireland deported 42 South African nationals, including 15 children, on a charter flight from Dublin to Johannesburg.

Irish authorities said the deportations were linked to failed asylum claims, immigration violations and, in two cases, criminal convictions.

The operation was Ireland's fourth charter deportation flight of 2026, with more removals planned later in the year.

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Also Read: Top 10 busiest airports in Africa

The announcement was made on 18 March 2026 in London during the Passenger Terminal EXPO, with South Africa dominating the continental rankings alongside Morocco and a growing number of airports from East Africa and the Indian Ocean region.

The Skytrax survey, widely regarded as one of the aviation industry's most prestigious benchmarks, covered more than 575 airports worldwide.

Conducted between August 2025 and February 2026, it gathered feedback from passengers of over 100 nationalities on every stage of the airport experience, including check-in, security, immigration, shopping, transfers and boarding.

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Africa's Top 10 Airports for 2026

1. Cape Town International Airport, South Africa

Cape Town International Airport, South Africa

Cape Town retained its position as Africa's best airport for the 11th straight year. It also won awards for having the cleanest airport and best airport staff on the continent. Globally, it ranked 74th, down from 62nd in 2025.

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2. OR Tambo International Airport, South Africa

OR Tambo International Airport, South Africa

Located in Johannesburg, OR Tambo remained Africa's second-best airport. As South Africa's busiest aviation hub, it serves millions of international and domestic travellers each year. It ranked 84th globally.

3. Marrakech Menara Airport, Morocco

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Marrakech Menara Airport, Morocco

Known for its striking blend of modern and traditional Moroccan architecture, Marrakech Menara Airport continues to benefit from infrastructure upgrades under Morocco's Airports 2030 strategy.

4. King Shaka International Airport, South Africa

King Shaka International Airport (DUR), Durban, South Africa. Photo credit: King Shaka International Twitter

Durban's King Shaka International Airport secured fourth place in Africa and ranked among the world's top airports handling between five and ten million passengers annually.

5. Mohammed V International Airport, Morocco

Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport

Morocco's largest airport serves as a major gateway between Africa, Europe and the Middle East. A US$1.6 billion expansion project is expected to more than double its annual passenger capacity by 2029.

6. Cairo International Airport, Egypt

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Cairo International Airport (Cairo, Egypt)

One of Africa's busiest airports, Cairo International Airport handles approximately 17 million passengers annually and remains a critical hub connecting Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

7. Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, Mauritius

Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (MRU), Mauritius via blog.aci.aero

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Mauritius' main international gateway is recognised for its modern and environmentally friendly facilities and serves more than four million passengers each year.

8. Kigali International Airport, Rwanda

Kigali International Airport (KGL), Rwanda via trekafricatours.com

Kigali continues to earn praise for its cleanliness, efficiency and customer service, reinforcing Rwanda's ambition to become a regional aviation hub.

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9. Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, Ethiopia

Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia)

One of the continent's largest airports, Bole serves more than 24 million passengers annually and connects Africa with major destinations across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

10. Ivato International Airport, Madagascar

Ivato International Airport (TNR) – Antananarivo, Madagascar. Photo Credit: Ravinala Airports

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Madagascar's principal airport rounds out the top ten following recent upgrades aimed at improving passenger comfort and operational efficiency.

Africa's Aviation Growth Continues

Boeing 787 dreamliner airplane (Photo used for illustrative purposes only)

The rankings highlight South Africa's continued leadership in African aviation, with three airports in the top four positions.

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Morocco's strong showing through Marrakech and Casablanca reflects North Africa's growing competitiveness, while Rwanda, Ethiopia, Mauritius and Madagascar demonstrate the steady rise of aviation standards across East Africa and the Indian Ocean region.

According to OAG data, Africa is expected to record 182.4 million scheduled airline seats between January and October 2026, including 129.5 million international seats, representing an 18.6% increase from the previous year.