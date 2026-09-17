Real Madrid join race for Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel

Real Madrid has joined Barcelona, PSG, and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Manchester United academy forward JJ Gabriel, who wants to leave the club.

Real Madrid have emerged as one of several European giants interested in signing Manchester United academy forward JJ Gabriel, who has formally requested to leave the club.

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The 15-year-old submitted a formal request earlier this week to cancel his registration with Manchester United with immediate effect. United, however, has the right to challenge the request.

Gabriel, who turns 16 on October 6, is attracting significant interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich are among the clubs understood to be monitoring the highly rated teenager, while sources have described Real Madrid's efforts to sign him as particularly strong.

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to secure Gabriel's signature immediately and could place him with Real Madrid Castilla, the club's reserve side.

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Unlike reserve teams in England, Castilla compete in Spain's senior football pyramid and currently play in the regionalized third tier of Spanish football.

The pathway has previously provided opportunities for young players to gain experience in competitive senior football.

Last season, Castilla were coached by Álvaro Arbeloa, who later replaced Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid's first-team manager before subsequently moving to Fulham.

Why Does JJ Gabriel Want to Leave Manchester United?

Sources close to Gabriel believe the teenager has become frustrated with Manchester United and feel that promises regarding his pathway towards the first team have not been fulfilled.

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United, however, maintain that they had planned to give Gabriel an opportunity to make history.

The club had anticipated that the teenager could become its youngest-ever senior player by featuring in Wednesday night's EFL Cup match against Brighton.

Manchester United eventually lost the game 3-2, despite taking a 2-0 lead.

Whether Gabriel would ultimately have entered the game remains uncertain, but his planned involvement highlights the club's intentions regarding his development.

Manchester United Still Hope to Keep Gabriel

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JJ Gabriel in action for Manchester United in Premier League 2 this month

Despite the player's request, Manchester United have not given up hope of convincing Gabriel to remain at Old Trafford.

The club is understood to be uncertain about the precise reasons behind his decision to seek an immediate departure.

Gabriel is currently not training with Manchester United, as the situation surrounding his registration and future continues to develop.