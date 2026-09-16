Manchester United lacks quality - Agyeman Badu

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has urged Manchester United to add more quality to their squad in January, saying he is not convinced by the club’s current bench.

Agyemang-Badu says Manchester United need more quality in their squad to cope with a busy season.

The former Ghana international says he is “not too convinced” by United’s current bench.

He believes the club should strengthen in January to compete with Arsenal and Manchester City.

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Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu believes Manchester United need to add more quality to their squad in the January transfer window if they are to compete across all competitions.

Speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana, Agyemang-Badu questioned the depth of United’s squad and said the club could struggle to maintain their level across a demanding season.

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Former Black Stars player Emmanuel Agyemang Badu handed national team appointment

Where we are going I think we need much more quality. Because you’re playing in a league like the EPL. And I'm not too convinced about our bench.

He added that the quality on the bench must therefore match the demands placed on the starting XI. Agyemang-Badu believes United currently have only a few substitutes who he considers ready to perform at the highest level.

Maybe after our first 11 when you see our team, 3 or 4 players at the bench that you will see at the level of Manchester United. The rest are from our young, second team coming up.

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He compared United’s squad depth with their Premier League rivals, pointing to Arsenal and Manchester City as examples of teams with strong options beyond their starting line-ups.

When you look at their bench, it's crazy. Sitting at the bench now. You go to Man City. Too much qualities at the bench and you have such huge games to play in the season.

As Manchester United is expected to compete on several fronts, Agyemang-Badu believes the club should return to the transfer market in January to strengthen the squad.

I think January we need to go on the market and have some quality players to add up to the squad.

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Manchester United are currently 13th on the Premier league table, managing 4 points from 4 matches. The Red Devils started the 2026/27 season with a 2-0 loss to Hull City.

The team redeemed itself with a 5-2 win against Ipswitch, managed a draw against Everton and lost 1-0 to Manchester City. Manchester United are also out of the EFL cup after suffering a 3-2 loss to Brighton. Brighton became the team in over 50 years to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford after being 2-0 down.

Looking at a season where Manchester United will play more competitive matches, squad depth could become increasingly important, particularly if injuries and fixture congestion begin to test their options.