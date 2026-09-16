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Top 10 boys’ senior high schools in Ghana according to NSMQ rankings

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 15:58 - 16 September 2026
Top 10 boys’ senior high schools in Ghana according to NSMQ rankings
The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) remains one of Ghana’s most prestigious academic competitions for senior high schools, testing students’ mastery of science and mathematics under intense pressure. Since its launch in 1994, the contest has produced generations of high-achieving students and cemented the reputations of several leading institutions.
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  • PRESEC, Legon tops the 2026 NSMQ rankings with 1,720.30 points.

  • Mfantsipim and St Augustine’s College rank second and third respectively.

  • Ten boys’ schools feature among the leading institutions, with Kumasi High School ranked 15th overall.

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Following the conclusion of the 2026 edition, updated rankings based on the Elo rating system have been released, providing a data-driven measure of schools’ performances over time rather than relying solely on the number of NSMQ titles won.

The Elo system, widely used in competitive ranking systems including chess, evaluates performances based on factors such as the strength of opponents and results across multiple contests. For the NSMQ rankings, the system analyses results from competitions dating back to 2014, providing a longer-term view of schools’ performance and consistency.

Also Read: Top 10 best Girls’ SHS in Ghana based on NSMQ rankings

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At the top of the latest standings is Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Legon (PRESEC). The school secured a record-extending ninth NSMQ title in 2026 after defeating Accra Academy and St Augustine’s College in a closely contested grand finale.

PRESEC’s victory, which came after a dramatic recovery from a slow start, lifted its Elo rating to 1,720.30 points and further strengthened its position as the most successful school in NSMQ history in terms of titles won.

Other traditional powerhouses also feature prominently in the latest standings. These all-boys institutions have regularly reached the latter stages of the competition and have developed strong academic cultures, particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

Also Read: Regions with the best senior high schools in Ghana: Top 50 NSMQ Elo rankings

Mfantsipim School
Mfantsipim School
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Their consistent performances, coupled with long-standing rivalries, have helped make the NSMQ one of the most closely followed academic competitions in Ghana.

The latest rankings also highlight the strong historical performance of boys’ senior high schools in the NSMQ. While mixed and girls’ schools have recorded notable performances and made deep runs in the competition, several of the highest-rated institutions remain all-boys schools.

Also Read: 2026 SHS placement results are out: Here’s how to check for free, use self-placement and fix errors

For parents, students and educators, NSMQ performance can provide one reference point when considering a school’s academic track record. However, an NSMQ ranking does not by itself measure every aspect of a school’s performance, including teaching quality, student welfare, facilities or performance outside the competition.

NSMQ trophy
NSMQ trophy
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The Elo system rewards sustained performance and results against strong opposition, rather than simply counting championship victories. This makes the rankings useful for examining how schools have performed across multiple editions of the competition.

Also Read: 2026/27 academic year: GES publishes prospectus for SHS boarding and day students

Below is the latest list of leading boys’ senior high schools based on their NSMQ Elo ratings:

NSMQ Rank

School

Elo rating

1

PRESEC, Legon

1,720.30

2

Mfantsipim School

1,618.77

3

St Augustine’s College

1,595.11

4

Prempeh College

1,571.24

5

Opoku Ware School

1,542.17

6

Adisadel College

1,528.32

9

Accra Academy

1,451.26

10

St Peter’s SHS

1,445.49

11

Pope John SHS and Minor Seminary

1,386.10

15

Kumasi High School

1,346.17

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