2026 SHS placement results are out: Here’s how to check for free, use self-placement and fix errors

The 2026 SHS CSSPS placement results are out. Learn how to check your placement online, use self-placement, and resolve index number errors easily.

2026/27 CSSPS placement results was released at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4.

About 565,000 of the estimated 620,000 BECE candidates qualify for placement, while about 55,000 do not meet the stated eligibility requirement.

Candidates who are qualified but not automatically placed can use Self-Placement to choose from schools with available vacancies.

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The 2026/2027 Senior High School (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) placement results have been released, after the Ministry of Education postponed the original August 31 release date.

The 2026/2027 Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) results on were released on Friday, September 4, 2026 at 10pm and candidates can now check their placements through the official Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) portal at www.cssps.gov.gh.

The Ministry of Education noted that the reason for the delay followed requests from some parents, guardians, students and Heads of Schools for additional time to complete the submission and uploading of students’ data onto the platforms of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the CSSPS.

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The Ministry also informed that the extension was intended to give all qualified students an opportunity to complete the required processes and ensure their information is captured in the system for placement in Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

A total of about 620,000 candidates wrote the 2026 BECE, out of which about 565,000 have already been placed.

According to the Coordinator of the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), Sherif Sulemana, about 50,000 candidates who sat in the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) may be ineligible to for placement into senior high schools because they failed English Language or Mathematics.

How to check your 2026 SHS placement

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1. Visit the Official CSSPS Portal via https://www.cssps.gov.gh/

2. Enter Your BECE Index Number: You'll need to enter your 10-digit BECE index number followed by "26" (the year of completion).

Let’s say your index number is 121314151626, you'll input and your date of birth. Use the date of birth provided during registration.

3. Submit Your Information by clicking on the Sign In menu and your placement results will be displayed after.



What if you were not automatically placed?

The CSSPS has a Self-Placement option for candidates who are qualified but were not automatically placed. The system allows an unplaced candidate to choose from schools and programmes with available vacancies. The Self-Placement is not for candidates who have already received an automatic placement.

What does “index number not found” mean?

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An “index number not found” message might not mean that you have no placement. The CSSPS advises candidates to first check that both their Index Number and Date of Birth have been entered correctly.

If the information is correct and the problem continues, candidates should contact the CSSPS support team.

The CSSPS support numbers: 055 037 7388 and 059 952 5926

Beware of placement scams

Due to the stress candidates and parents might go through during and after the release of placement results, the situation is likely to attract people claiming they can change placements, secure admission into particular schools or manipulate the system. Parents and candidates are advised to be careful.

The Ministry of Education has urged the public to rely only on information from the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, Ghana TVET and CSSPS.

What to do after checking your placement

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Candidates who receive automatic placement should carefully check the school, programme and admission details displayed on the portal and follow the instructions provided for reporting and enrolment.