AMA orders temporary closure of shops for national cleanup exercise on Sept 5

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has directed shops and trading businesses to remain closed on Saturday, September 5, for the National Sanitation Day exercise, warning offenders of arrest, fines or prosecution.

Shops, stalls and trading activities in Accra are expected to remain closed from 6am to 12pm on Saturday, September 5.

The AMA says people who trade, obstruct the exercise or fail to participate could be arrested, fined or prosecuted before the Sanitation Court.

The Post-Homowo clean-up will target major roads, markets, lorry parks, communities and business districts across the metropolis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shops, stalls and other trading activities across Accra are expected to remain closed for six hours on Saturday, September 5, 2026, as the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) sets September 5 for sanitation day exercise.

Head office of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA)

In a statement released on Thursday, September 3, the Assembly said the exercise will run from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, with the Assembly warning that people who ignore the directive, obstruct the exercise or continue trading during the period could be arrested, fined or prosecuted before the Sanitation Court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) wishes to inform all stakeholders, traders, shop owners, transport operators, market leaders, corporate institutions, organisations and residents that the September edition of the National Sanitation Day clean-up exercise will be observed in Accra on Saturday, September 5, 2026, from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon” the statement said.

“The AMA wishes to stress that enforcement will be intensified during the exercise, and persons who fail to participate, obstruct the exercise or engage in trading activities during the clean-up period will be arrested, fined or prosecuted before the sanitation court,” it added.

According to the assembly, the clean-up will focus on removing refuse, sweeping public areas, clearing curbs and weeding road medians, as well as cleaning major roads, markets, lorry parks, communities and business districts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Particular attention will be given to Graphic Road and the stretch of J.J. Rawlings Avenue from Kwame Nkrumah Circle through Avenor and Caprice to Abeka Junction.

The AMA said other areas within the metropolis identified as requiring urgent sanitation attention will also be covered. The September exercise forms part of the government's wider National Sanitation Day programme and has been designated in Accra as a Post-Homowo clean-up.

READ ALSO: GRA says travellers carrying more than two phones do not automatically attract duty

The AMA said the exercise is aimed at improving environmental sanitation, protecting public health, improving the appearance of the city, making road corridors safer and encouraging residents to take responsibility for their surroundings.

The Assembly has also called on corporate institutions, churches, NGOs, youth groups, community-based organisations and other groups to support the exercise with people and logistics.

Advertisement