Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ projected prison release date moved forward to February 2028

Lawyers for Sean "Diddy" Combs are arguing that he should be released from jail and detained at home pretrial.MEGA/GC Images

Lawyers for Sean "Diddy" Combs are arguing that he should be released from jail and detained at home pretrial.MEGA/GC Images

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs could leave federal prison sooner than previously expected, with the US Bureau of Prisons now listing 5 February 2028 as his projected release date.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ projected release date has been moved forward to 5 February 2028, around two weeks earlier than the previously listed 20 February date.

Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after being convicted on two prostitution-related transportation charges.

His release date has been revised several times, and the Bureau of Prisons warns that the latest projection could still change.

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The latest calculation brings his anticipated release forward by around two weeks from the previously listed date of 20 February 2028. However, the Bureau of Prisons cautions that projected release dates can change.

Combs is currently serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, following his conviction on federal prostitution-related charges.

What led to Combs’ prison sentence?

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The music executive faced a high-profile federal trial in 2025, where prosecutors accused him of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Prosecutors alleged that Combs arranged and directed prolonged sexual encounters involving his girlfriends and male escorts. The encounters were referred to in court as “freak offs”, with prosecutors alleging that some were recorded.

The jury, however, cleared Combs of the most serious allegations, finding him not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.

He was instead convicted on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

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A federal judge subsequently sentenced Combs in October 2025 to four years and two months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Release date has changed several times

Combs’ projected release date has shifted since he entered federal custody.

An earlier estimate reportedly placed his release as late as June 2028. That projection was later moved to January 2028 before being revised again to 20 February 2028.

The changes have fuelled attention around how the Bureau of Prisons calculates projected release dates, particularly after reports emerged of an alleged altercation involving Combs and another inmate at Fort Dix.

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According to reports cited by the Daily Mail, the confrontation began after Combs and the other inmate allegedly pushed each other before punches were exchanged. Prison guards reportedly intervened, after which Combs was temporarily placed in solitary confinement.

Prison officials did not publicly confirm the details of the alleged incident.

Representatives for the Bad Boy Entertainment founder have previously rejected reports suggesting that he breached prison rules.

They have said Combs is concentrating on sobriety, discipline and personal growth while serving his sentence.

For now, the Bureau of Prisons lists 5 February 2028 as Combs’ projected release date.