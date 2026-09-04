D-Black & E.L Set to unleash highly anticipated 5-track Ep 'Dancing Machine'
Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rappers D-Black and E.L are set to join forces once again for a highly anticipated 5-track collaborative EP titled Dancing Machine, scheduled for release on September 30, 2026.
The project will officially kick off its campaign with the release of its lead single, “Customer,” on September 18, giving fans their first taste of what promises to be one of the most exciting rap collaborations to emerge from Ghana this year.
Two of Ghana’s most respected and decorated rappers, D-Black and E.L, have each carved out remarkable legacies in African music. Known for their distinctive sounds, lyrical ability, versatility and undeniable stage presence, the duo now brings their individual strengths together for Dancing Machine—a project built around rhythm, culture, nightlife, energy and pure enjoyment.
The title itself says it all.
Dancing Machine is rap music designed to move.
Rather than positioning the project strictly within traditional hip-hop, D-Black and E.L explore the intersection between Ghanaian rap, our Azonto sounds, Afrobeats and the infectious sounds that dominate dance floors across Africa and beyond. The result is expected to be a project that delivers sharp bars, memorable hooks, energetic production and songs built for both the streets and the clubs.