Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for Sept 4

The Ghana cedi has weakened further against the US dollar, pound sterling and euro, according to the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) reference rates for Thursday, September 3, 2026.

The Ghana cedi has weakened further against the US dollar, pound sterling and euro in the latest BoG update.

The dollar is selling at GH¢11.3677, while the pound and euro are selling at GH¢15.3907 and GH¢13.2132 respectively.

The latest movement follows significant cedi gains recorded in 2025, with the World Bank highlighting improvements in Ghana’s foreign exchange market.

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The latest figures show the US dollar trading at a buying rate of GH¢11.3563 and a selling rate of GH¢11.3677, with a mid-rate of GH¢11.3620.

The pound sterling is quoted at GH¢15.3742 for buying and GH¢15.3907 for selling, while the euro stands at GH¢13.2001 for buying and GH¢13.2132 for selling. Its mid-rate is GH¢13.2067.

Also Read: Top 10 strongest currencies in Africa at the start of September 2026

A street vendor counts Ghanaian cedi currency banknotes.Photographer: Ernest Ankomah/Bloomberg

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Compared with the previous update, the cedi has lost ground against all three currencies. The dollar's buying rate has increased from GH¢11.3343 to GH¢11.3563, while its selling rate has risen from GH¢11.3457 to GH¢11.3677, representing increases of GH¢0.0220 in both cases.

The pound has recorded a stronger rise, with its buying rate moving from GH¢15.2991 to GH¢15.3742, up GH¢0.0751. Its selling rate has also climbed from GH¢15.3155 to GH¢15.3907, an increase of GH¢0.0752.

Euro [MoroccoWorldNews]

The euro has followed the same trend, with its buying rate rising from GH¢13.1379 to GH¢13.2001, an increase of GH¢0.0622. The selling rate has moved from GH¢13.1509 to GH¢13.2132, up GH¢0.0623.

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The BoG's daily reference rate is calculated using foreign exchange transaction data submitted by banks. The data covers spot US dollar-to-cedi transactions concluded before 3.30 pm, including interbank deals and qualifying customer transactions of $10,000 or more.

The central bank uses these figures to calculate a weighted median exchange rate, which is published as the closing reference rate for the day's transactions.

Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for Sept 4

World Bank on Cedi Recovery

The latest movement comes after the cedi recorded a significant recovery in 2025. The World Bank said improvements in foreign exchange market conditions, supported by measures from the BoG, contributed to the currency's performance.

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Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG)

In its 10th Ghana Economic Update, the World Bank said the cedi's real effective exchange rate appreciated by 28% in 2025, while its nominal effective exchange rate rose by 26%.

The World Bank also found Ghana's external position to be broadly aligned with economic fundamentals and policy direction, while noting that the sharp appreciation during 2025 created some uncertainty in the foreign exchange market.

Against this backdrop, the BoG introduced a Foreign Exchange Operations Framework in November 2025 to improve transparency, support reserve accumulation and help manage excessive exchange rate volatility.