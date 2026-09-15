Top 10 best Girls’ SHS in Ghana based on NSMQ rankings

These are the top 10 girls’ senior high schools in Ghana based on NSMQ rankings, led by Archbishop Porter Girls’ SHS.

The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has become one of Ghana's biggest academic competitions, giving senior high schools (SHSs) across the country a platform to showcase their strength in science, mathematics, critical thinking, and problem-solving.

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Over the years, some schools have consistently stood out, producing strong teams and making repeated appearances at the competition's Grand Finale.

The competition has also provided a platform for schools from different regions to compete at the highest level and demonstrate their academic excellence.

The 2025 official NSMQ rankings, based on performances from 2014, use the Elo rating system to rank participating schools.

The system, which is also widely used in chess and other competitive rankings, measures a school's performance based on its results against other schools over time.

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The latest rankings therefore offer an insight into the schools that have performed strongly and consistently in the competition over the years.

While the overall list includes some of Ghana's best-performing senior high schools, a number of girls' schools also feature prominently.

Based on the points recorded in the rankings, here are the top 10 girls' senior high schools in Ghana, led by Archbishop Porter Girls' SHS, followed by St. Louis SHS and Holy Child School.