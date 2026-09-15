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Sista Afia urges women in their 30s to freeze their eggs while they ‘figure out life and love’

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 17:16 - 15 September 2026
Sista Afia
Sista Afia
Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has encouraged women in their early 30s to be intentional about their reproductive choices and future, suggesting that those who are in a position to do so consider freezing their eggs.
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  • Sista Afia has urged women in their early 30s to be intentional about their reproductive health and future.

  • She encouraged women who are in a position to do so to consider freezing their eggs as they navigate relationships and family plans.

  • The musician also urged women not to feel ashamed for wanting genuine love, good morals and a meaningful family life

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In a message shared on X, the singer urged women not to feel pressured or embarrassed for wanting genuine love, marriage and a family of their own.

She advised women in their early 30s to take their future seriously while remaining confident in the values they hold.

My advice to every girl in her early 30s: be intentional with your womb and be intentional with your future, she wrote.

READ ALSO: Sista Afia reveals why she is happily single and opens up about her love life

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Sista Afia also encouraged women to remain grounded in the values they were raised with, particularly when it comes to relationships and family.

There is absolutely nothing to be ashamed of in having good morals, being raised with love. Don’t let this generation make you feel foolish for wanting something genuine, she said.

The musician went on to recommend egg freezing as an option for women who can afford and access the procedure.

READ ALSO: ‘I have no regrets about confronting people who disrespect Me’ - Sista Afia

She said the decision could give women more time and options as they navigate relationships, personal goals and plans for starting a family.

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And if you’re in a position to, consider freezing your eggs. Give yourself the gift of time and options while you figure out life, love, and the kind of family you want, she wrote.

READ ALSO: Sista Afia opens up about fear of becoming a single mother

Sista Afia maintained that making decisions aimed at preserving future reproductive options should not be a source of shame.

“There is no shame in protecting your future. Freeze your eggs,” she added.

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