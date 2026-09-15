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Chef Abbys Pays Courtesy Call On Ghana High Commissioner To Senegal During West Adrican Food Tour

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 15:33 - 15 September 2026
Chef Abbys Pays Courtesy Call On Ghana High Commissioner To Senegal During West Adrican Food Tour
Chef Abbys Pays Courtesy Call On Ghana High Commissioner To Senegal During West Adrican Food Tour
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Ghanaian culinary creator and cultural ambassador Chef Abbys paid a courtesy call on H.E. Dr. Felix Kumah Godwin Anebo, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Senegal, The Gambia and Cabo Verde, as part of her ongoing West African Food Tour.

The meeting, held at the Ghana High Commission in Dakar, focused on the role of food, culture and tourism in strengthening ties between Ghana and Senegal, as well as opportunities to deepen connections between the two countries through their shared West African heritage.

The engagement brought together diplomacy and culinary storytelling, with discussions exploring how food can serve as a vehicle for cultural exchange, tourism and greater understanding between African nations.

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Speaking after the meeting, Chef Abbys said:

It’s always an honour to sit in such rooms and have these discussions with ambassadors and stakeholders. Food has always carried our history. My work is simply about making sure it also carries our future.
Ghanaian culinary creator and cultural ambassador Chef Abbys
Ghanaian culinary creator and cultural ambassador Chef Abbys

The courtesy call forms part of Chef Abbys’ broader work through the West African Food Tour, which explores the region through its food, people, markets, traditions and culinary stories.

Her engagement with the Ghana High Commission adds a diplomatic dimension to the tour, reinforcing her approach to food as more than a culinary experience, but also a tool for cultural connection and regional exchange.

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Chef Abbys will continue her West African Food Tour with further engagements across the region, connecting with culinary communities, cultural institutions and key stakeholders while documenting the diverse food traditions that shape West Africa.

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