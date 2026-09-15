Ghanaian nurses to access US jobs as Health Ministry signs new partnership with Columbus
The Ministry of Health has secured a new pathway for qualified Ghanaian nurses to access employment opportunities in the United States following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Ghana and the City of Columbus, Ohio.
The agreement was signed by the Ministries of Health and Labour, Jobs and Employment following months of technical discussions with their US counterparts.
The Ministry said the agreement will provide a framework for the ethical recruitment and deployment of Ghanaian health professionals, particularly nurses, to employment opportunities in the US.
The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said the arrangement must go beyond creating employment opportunities to protect the interests of Ghanaian health workers.
He said, "the MoU goes beyond recruitment", stressing that any deployment arrangement must protect the "rights, welfare and professional interests" of Ghanaian health workers.
According to the Minister, the initiative forms part of the Ministry's efforts to secure credible and decent international employment opportunities for Ghanaian health professionals.
He said the initiative is being pursued in line with Ghana's Migration Policy and international standards governing the recruitment and deployment of health professionals.
The partnership also builds on the existing Sister-City relationship between Accra and Columbus, as well as the Ghana Labour Exchange Programme.
The Ministry said the new arrangement is intended to create opportunities for qualified Ghanaian health professionals to work abroad while ensuring that their recruitment and deployment are conducted through credible and ethical processes.
Akandoh assured that the Ministry would continue to pursue international partnerships that create decent employment opportunities for Ghanaian health professionals.
He stressed that such partnerships would be pursued in line with Ghana's Migration Policy, international best practices and global standards, while ensuring that the welfare and professional rights of recruited health workers remain protected.
The development comes as Ghana continues to explore international employment pathways for health professionals, with the government seeking to balance overseas employment opportunities with safeguards for workers and the country's health workforce.
-
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom