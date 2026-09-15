Ghanaian nurses to access US jobs as Health Ministry signs new partnership with Columbus. Image credit: citinewsroom

Ghanaian nurses to access US jobs as Health Ministry signs new partnership with Columbus. Image credit: citinewsroom

Ghanaian nurses to access US jobs as Health Ministry signs new partnership with Columbus

The Ministry of Health has secured a new pathway for qualified Ghanaian nurses to access employment opportunities in the United States following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Ghana and the City of Columbus, Ohio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The agreement was signed by the Ministries of Health and Labour, Jobs and Employment following months of technical discussions with their US counterparts.

The Ministry said the agreement will provide a framework for the ethical recruitment and deployment of Ghanaian health professionals, particularly nurses, to employment opportunities in the US.

Also Read: 5 fruits that may help improve digestion and keep your bowel movements regular

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said the arrangement must go beyond creating employment opportunities to protect the interests of Ghanaian health workers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said, "the MoU goes beyond recruitment", stressing that any deployment arrangement must protect the "rights, welfare and professional interests" of Ghanaian health workers.

According to the Minister, the initiative forms part of the Ministry's efforts to secure credible and decent international employment opportunities for Ghanaian health professionals.

Also Read: Ministry of Health rejects claims of antiretroviral medicines shortage in Ghana

He said the initiative is being pursued in line with Ghana's Migration Policy and international standards governing the recruitment and deployment of health professionals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The partnership also builds on the existing Sister-City relationship between Accra and Columbus, as well as the Ghana Labour Exchange Programme.

The Ministry said the new arrangement is intended to create opportunities for qualified Ghanaian health professionals to work abroad while ensuring that their recruitment and deployment are conducted through credible and ethical processes.

Akandoh assured that the Ministry would continue to pursue international partnerships that create decent employment opportunities for Ghanaian health professionals.

He stressed that such partnerships would be pursued in line with Ghana's Migration Policy, international best practices and global standards, while ensuring that the welfare and professional rights of recruited health workers remain protected.

Advertisement

Advertisement