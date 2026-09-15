'I'm very close to the family' - Agyemang Badu shares close relationship with Bruno Fernandes

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has opened up about his close relationship with Bruno Fernandes, recalling the strong bond they developed while playing together at Italian club Udinese.

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Agyemang-Badu, who served as Fernandes’ captain during their time at the club, revealed in an interview with Pulse Ghana that his relationship with Fernandes continued long after the midfielder left Italy.

The former player revealed that they were particularly close, citing instances when they shared an apartment and sometimes travelled to training together.

“We share the same apartment as well. So I'm very close to the family. If he wakes up before me, he knocks on my door and then we drive together to the training ground,” he said.

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Agyemang-Badu also recounted a situation when he was suffering from a serious health problem while playing for Hellas Verona, revealing that Fernandes was among the first people to contact him after hearing about the incident.

He was the first person who called me to ask me. ‘Bro, this is what I have heard. How is it? Is it serious? Are you coping? Please, I'm available if anything or anything that I can help.’

“Like a guy you play with, he left more than five years to Manchester United and you have a problem, he was the first person to give you a call like this. I think I really appreciate that gesture,” he added.

The former Ghana international also recalled meeting Fernandes again in England when he attended the Community Shield match between Manchester United and Manchester City.

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He said Fernandes later offered to arrange tickets and a shirt whenever Agyemang-Badu visited Manchester.

Anytime you are in London and you want to come to Manchester, let me know and I will arrange the ticket and maybe a jersey for you. And so I really appreciate our relationship. It has been very good.

Agyemang-Badu was equally positive in his assesment of Fernandes’ performances and contribution to Manchester United.

The thing for me is that I've gotten to a point where I don't see anything bad with Bruno.

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