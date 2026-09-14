Agyemang-Badu warns against Black Stars coaching instability, calls for 5-year plan

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has condemned the high turnover of coaches in the Black Stars, calling on the GFA to implement transparent, long-term development plans.

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has launched a fierce critique against the frequent sacking of national team coaches, warning that short-term decision-making is severely damaging Ghana’s football structure.

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Speaking in an exclusive interview on Pulse Ghana , the 2009 U-20 World Cup winner called for full transparency regarding managerial contracts and advocated for a return to structured, multi-year technical blueprints.

Addressing the chaotic nature of coaching appointments in Ghana, Agyemang-Badu singled out the habit of firing managers shortly before major tournaments as a recipe for failure, with Otto Addo’s dismissal just four months before the 2026 FIFA World Cup highlighting the risks of such a decision.

Badu stated,

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Allowing him to form his team, play two friendly games before the World Cup, and two weeks to the World Cup then you sack him [Otto Addo]... Then you bring in a new coach and you want to force the new coach to win the World Cup for you. It's a bit problematic

If we wanted to do something, after failing to qualify for the AFCON everybody will understand. But after still giving him the confidence and sacking him after two weeks before the World Cup, it was a bit surprising to me.

Agyemang-Badu urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to make national team coaching contracts public so fans and analysts can properly gauge progress.

He stressed that managers must be evaluated strictly on their tournament reports before contract extensions are offered, rather than through emotional knee-jerk reactions.

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He emphasized,

When he comes back, the first priority is his report. You sit down with him, you scrutinize the report... But right now I'm talking to you, I don't know whether he has a contract of 1 year, 2 years, 3 years. We are begging the federation and the sports ministry—they should open up for us to know the contract

Reflecting on the golden era of Ghanaian football, Agyemang-Badu pointed to former GFA Chairman Ben Koufie’s historic 5-year development plan, which successfully transitioned his 2009 U-20 squad directly into the senior national team that reached the 2010 AFCON final and World Cup quarter-finals.

He argued that giving a manager a 3- to 4-year mandate allows for smooth technical succession, drawing a direct comparison to European powerhouse clubs.

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"If it's four years, then he can build on this one, this one, this one... And maybe the time he will leave, the team will be in this stage for us to go," Badu explained.