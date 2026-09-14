Ballon d’Or: Full list of oldest nominees ahead of 2026 ceremony
Age has once again proved to be no barrier to recognition at the highest level of football, with several veteran stars featuring among the nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or awards.
The shortlists, announced on September 8, 2026, include experienced players who have continued to perform at the highest level despite being well into their 30s.
From Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who leads the list at 40, to eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, the 2026 nominations feature some of the most experienced names in world football.
Here is a look at the 10 oldest players nominated for the 2026 Ballon d’Or awards, based on their ages when the shortlists were announced.
1. Vozinha – 40 years, 97 days
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha is the oldest player among the 2026 Ballon d’Or nominees at 40 years and 97 days.
His nomination for the Yashin Trophy follows an impressive World Cup campaign, while his selection also makes him the first player from Cape Verde to receive a Ballon d’Or nomination.
2. Lionel Messi – 39 years, 76 days
Lionel Messi remains among football's elite despite approaching his 40th birthday.
The Inter Miami and Argentina star is 39 years and 76 days old and has earned his 17th Ballon d’Or nomination.
Messi's latest nomination also extends the remarkable gap between his first nomination in 2006 and his latest recognition in 2026.
3. Wendie Renard – 36 years, 50 days
France and Lyon defender Wendie Renard is the oldest outfield player among the women's Ballon d'Or nominees.
At 36 years and 50 days, Renard continues to rank among the most respected defenders in women's football and remains a key figure for both club and country.
4. Yassine Bounou – 35 years, 156 days
Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou is one of the most experienced names on the men's Yashin Trophy shortlist.
The Al Hilal shot-stopper was 35 years and 156 days old when the nominations were announced.
5. Ann-Katrin Berger – 35 years, 334 days
Germany international Ann-Katrin Berger features among the nominees for the Women's Goalkeeper of the Year Trophy.
The Gotham FC goalkeeper was 35 years and 334 days old at the time of the announcement, having played a key role in her club's NWSL championship campaign.
6. Sadio Mané – 34 years, 151 days
Senegal forward Sadio Mané remains a major name in African football at the age of 34 years and 151 days.
His performances in the Saudi Pro League and for Senegal helped earn him his fifth career Ballon d'Or nomination.
7. Édouard Mendy – 34 years, 191 days
Another experienced African goalkeeper on the list is Senegal's Édouard Mendy.
The former Chelsea goalkeeper was 34 years and 191 days old when he was nominated for the Yashin Trophy.
8. Thibaut Courtois – 34 years, 120 days
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is another veteran goalkeeper recognised among the 2026 nominees.
At 34 years and 120 days, the Belgian remains one of the leading goalkeepers in European football.
9. Emiliano Martínez – 34 years, 6 days
Argentina and Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez was 34 years and six days old when the 2026 nominations were revealed.
The World Cup winner's continued presence among the world's leading goalkeepers underlines his longevity at the top level.
10. Pernille Harder – 33 years, 297 days
Bayern Munich forward Pernille Harder completes the list of the 10 oldest nominees.
The Denmark international was 33 years and 297 days old when the Ballon d'Or shortlists were announced.
Full list of oldest Ballon d’Or nominees in 2026
Rank
Player
Country
Category
Age
1
Vozinha
Cape Verde
Yashin Trophy
40 years, 97 days
2
Lionel Messi
Argentina
Men’s Ballon d’Or
39 years, 76 days
3
Wendie Renard
France
Women’s Ballon d’Or
36 years, 50 days
4
Ann-Katrin Berger
Germany
Women’s Goalkeeper Trophy
35 years, 334 days
5
Yassine Bounou
Morocco
Yashin Trophy
35 years, 156 days
6
Édouard Mendy
Senegal
Yashin Trophy
34 years, 191 days
7
Sadio Mané
Senegal
Men’s Ballon d’Or
34 years, 151 days
8
Thibaut Courtois
Belgium
Yashin Trophy
34 years, 120 days
9
Emiliano Martínez
Argentina
Yashin Trophy
34 years, 6 days
10
Pernille Harder
Denmark
Women’s Ballon d’Or
33 years, 297 days