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Ballon d’Or: Full list of oldest nominees ahead of 2026 ceremony

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:30 - 14 September 2026
Argentine international Lionel Messi is presented the Ballon d'Or 2023 during a ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2023. (EPA Photo)
From Vozinha and Lionel Messi to Sadio Mané and Wendie Renard, here is the full list of the 10 oldest Ballon d’Or nominees in 2026.
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Age has once again proved to be no barrier to recognition at the highest level of football, with several veteran stars featuring among the nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or awards.

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The shortlists, announced on September 8, 2026, include experienced players who have continued to perform at the highest level despite being well into their 30s.

From Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who leads the list at 40, to eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, the 2026 nominations feature some of the most experienced names in world football.

Here is a look at the 10 oldest players nominated for the 2026 Ballon d’Or awards, based on their ages when the shortlists were announced.

1. Vozinha – 40 years, 97 days

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VozinhaImage source,Reuters Image caption, Vozinha made seven saves in Cape Verde's 0-0 draw against Spain
VozinhaImage source,Reuters Image caption, Vozinha made seven saves in Cape Verde's 0-0 draw against Spain

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha is the oldest player among the 2026 Ballon d’Or nominees at 40 years and 97 days.

His nomination for the Yashin Trophy follows an impressive World Cup campaign, while his selection also makes him the first player from Cape Verde to receive a Ballon d’Or nomination.

2. Lionel Messi – 39 years, 76 days

Lionel Messi
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Lionel Messi remains among football's elite despite approaching his 40th birthday.

The Inter Miami and Argentina star is 39 years and 76 days old and has earned his 17th Ballon d’Or nomination.

Messi's latest nomination also extends the remarkable gap between his first nomination in 2006 and his latest recognition in 2026.

3. Wendie Renard – 36 years, 50 days

Wendie Renard
Wendie Renard
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France and Lyon defender Wendie Renard is the oldest outfield player among the women's Ballon d'Or nominees.

At 36 years and 50 days, Renard continues to rank among the most respected defenders in women's football and remains a key figure for both club and country.

4. Yassine Bounou – 35 years, 156 days

Frankreich - Marokko 2:0; Yassine Bounou (MOR). Aktion, Einzelbild. *** Soccer, International Match, Men s, 2026 FIFA World Cup, Soccer World Cup, USA, Round of 16, Gilette Stadium, Boston, France vs. Morocco 2–0, Yassine Bounou
Frankreich - Marokko 2:0; Yassine Bounou (MOR). Aktion, Einzelbild. *** Soccer, International Match, Men s, 2026 FIFA World Cup, Soccer World Cup, USA, Round of 16, Gilette Stadium, Boston, France vs. Morocco 2–0, Yassine Bounou

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou is one of the most experienced names on the men's Yashin Trophy shortlist.

The Al Hilal shot-stopper was 35 years and 156 days old when the nominations were announced.

5. Ann-Katrin Berger – 35 years, 334 days

Ann-Katrin Berger
Ann-Katrin Berger

Germany international Ann-Katrin Berger features among the nominees for the Women's Goalkeeper of the Year Trophy.

The Gotham FC goalkeeper was 35 years and 334 days old at the time of the announcement, having played a key role in her club's NWSL championship campaign.

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6. Sadio Mané – 34 years, 151 days

Senegal forward Sadio Mané remains a major name in African football at the age of 34 years and 151 days.

His performances in the Saudi Pro League and for Senegal helped earn him his fifth career Ballon d'Or nomination.

7. Édouard Mendy – 34 years, 191 days

Edouard Mendy
Edouard Mendy
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Another experienced African goalkeeper on the list is Senegal's Édouard Mendy.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper was 34 years and 191 days old when he was nominated for the Yashin Trophy.

8. Thibaut Courtois – 34 years, 120 days

Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is another veteran goalkeeper recognised among the 2026 nominees.

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At 34 years and 120 days, the Belgian remains one of the leading goalkeepers in European football.

9. Emiliano Martínez – 34 years, 6 days

Emiliano Martinez on December 18, 2022.
Emiliano Martinez on December 18, 2022.

Argentina and Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez was 34 years and six days old when the 2026 nominations were revealed.

The World Cup winner's continued presence among the world's leading goalkeepers underlines his longevity at the top level.

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10. Pernille Harder – 33 years, 297 days

Pernille Harder
Pernille Harder

Bayern Munich forward Pernille Harder completes the list of the 10 oldest nominees.

The Denmark international was 33 years and 297 days old when the Ballon d'Or shortlists were announced.

Full list of oldest Ballon d’Or nominees in 2026

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Rank

Player

Country

Category

Age

1

Vozinha

Cape Verde

Yashin Trophy

40 years, 97 days

2

Lionel Messi

Argentina

Men’s Ballon d’Or

39 years, 76 days

3

Wendie Renard

France

Women’s Ballon d’Or

36 years, 50 days

4

Ann-Katrin Berger

Germany

Women’s Goalkeeper Trophy

35 years, 334 days

5

Yassine Bounou

Morocco

Yashin Trophy

35 years, 156 days

6

Édouard Mendy

Senegal

Yashin Trophy

34 years, 191 days

7

Sadio Mané

Senegal

Men’s Ballon d’Or

34 years, 151 days

8

Thibaut Courtois

Belgium

Yashin Trophy

34 years, 120 days

9

Emiliano Martínez

Argentina

Yashin Trophy

34 years, 6 days

10

Pernille Harder

Denmark

Women’s Ballon d’Or

33 years, 297 days

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