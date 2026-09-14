8 toughest courses to gain admission at the University of Ghana

Gaining admission to the University of Ghana remains highly competitive, especially for programmes with low cut-off aggregates and limited spaces.

Biomedical Engineering leads at 6, followed by three courses at 7.

Medicine, Public Health, Administration and Dental Surgery range from 8 to 10.

Cut-offs are guides, not guarantees of admission.

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For the 2026/27 academic year, eight programmes stand out among those with the lowest published cut-off points. They cover engineering, computing, law, medicine, public health and business administration.

However, a lower cut-off point does not automatically mean a programme is officially ranked as the most difficult to enter. The University of Ghana says cut-off points are based on previous-year quotas and should only be used as a guide, as the performance of applicants in the current admission cycle can affect the final cut-off.

Here are eight of the most competitive programmes based on the university's cut-off points.

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1. BSc Biomedical Engineering

Department of Biomedical Engineering

Biomedical Engineering has the lowest published cut-off point among the eight programmes, at an aggregate of 6.

The programme combines engineering, biology and medical sciences, making it an attractive option for students interested in developing technologies and systems for healthcare.

Applicants must have at least a B3 in Elective Mathematics. Biomedical Engineering is also listed among the programmes that must be selected as a first choice.

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2. BSc Computer Engineering

group-software-computer-science-coding-developers-engineering

Computer Engineering has a cut-off aggregate of 7 and is another highly competitive programme.

It appeals to students interested in computer hardware, electronics, programming and engineering.

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The university requires applicants to have at least a B3 in Elective Mathematics. Computer Engineering is a first-choice-only programme, meaning applicants should not select it as a second or third choice.

3. Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

UG School of Law Emerges Best in Ghana and West Africa, Ranks 6th in Africa

The LLB programme also has a published cut-off aggregate of 7.

Law remains a popular choice among applicants because of its professional status and the wide range of careers available to graduates.

The university advises applicants who choose LLB as their first choice to select a Bachelor of Arts subject bouquet as their second choice to improve their chances of gaining admission.

4. BSc Computer Science

Computer science has become one of the fastest-growing and most influential fields in modern education.

Computer Science has a first-choice cut-off of 7, placing it alongside Computer Engineering and LLB among the programmes with the lowest cut-offs.

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The programme prepares students for careers in areas such as software development, programming, data and other fields of computing.

Applicants must have at least a B3 in Elective Mathematics. Computer Science is also listed among the university's first-choice programmes.

Also Read: 13 courses you can study at the University with low WASSCE results

5. Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB)

Medicine consistently ranks among the most difficult university courses in the world. [TNXAfrica]

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MBChB has a published cut-off aggregate of 8 and remains one of the university's most sought-after programmes.

Competition is particularly strong because of the limited number of available places compared with the number of applicants.

For the 2026/27 academic year, applicants to MBChB are required to go through a computer-based entrance examination, with admission decisions based on both entrance examination performance and WASSCE results.

6. Bachelor of Public Health

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Public Health

Bachelor of Public Health has a cut-off aggregate of 9.

The programme attracts students interested in disease prevention, health promotion, community health and public health policy.

While its cut-off is higher than those of Biomedical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Law and Medicine, the aggregate of 9 still places it among the university's more competitive programmes.

7. BSc Administration

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Business administration remains one of the most versatile university degrees.

BSc Administration has a cut-off aggregate of 9 and is one of the more competitive business-related programmes at the university.

It provides training relevant to areas such as management, finance, marketing and administration.

The University of Ghana currently lists BSc Administration among programmes that should be selected as a first choice. Applicants are also strongly advised to choose a BA subject bouquet as their second choice.

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8. Bachelor of Dental Surgery

Good dental hygiene is necessary for overall health

Bachelor of Dental Surgery completes the list with a published cut-off aggregate of 10.

Like Medicine, Dental Surgery is a professional health programme with strong demand from applicants seeking careers in specialised healthcare.

For the 2026/27 academic year, applicants to Dental Surgery are required to take part in the university's entrance examination process, with final admission decisions based on entrance examination performance and WASSCE results.

Tips for applicants

University of Ghana students used for illustration purposes. Image credit: www.ug.edu.gh/student-life

Do not treat the cut-off as a guarantee

Meeting the published cut-off does not guarantee admission. The university says its cut-off points are based on previous-year quotas and may change depending on the performance of applicants in the current admission cycle.

Applicants should therefore aim for the strongest possible results rather than simply targeting the published minimum.

Also Read: 10 best courses to study in Ghana for quick employment

Choose first-choice programmes carefully

Several competitive programmes must be selected as first choice. These include MBChB, Dental Surgery, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, LLB and BSc Administration, among others.

Applicants should carefully check the rules before submitting their forms.

Check subject requirements

A good aggregate alone may not be enough. Some programmes have specific subject requirements.

For example, Biomedical Engineering, Computer Engineering and Computer Science require at least B3 in Elective Mathematics.

Use alternative choices wisely

Applicants should avoid filling their choices with only highly competitive programmes.

Those applying for LLB or BSc Administration as their first choice are strongly advised by the university to select a BA subject bouquet as their second choice.

Avoid admission scams