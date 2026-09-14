‘I have no regrets about confronting people who disrespect Me’ - Sista Afia
Sista Afia says she has no regrets about confronting people who disrespect her, insisting she will always defend herself when attacked.
The singer revealed that she is happily single, saying her love life has been complicated and confirming that she is neither engaged nor in a relationship.
Sista Afia also shared her difficult journey after heartbreak, revealing that she once lived in her car in the UK before returning to Ghana and pursuing music.
Speaking in an interview with Pulse One on One , the musician reflected on the tensions that can arise between artistes and how she responds when conflicts become public.
Sista Afia, who described herself as a Scorpio, said she does not take kindly to people disrespecting or speaking negatively about her name.
She said;
I'm a Scorpio, so you should know that we can't help it. We don't like people talking down on our names, and we'd like to defend ourselves
The musician explained that she is prepared to respond when someone comes at her, regardless of how intense the confrontation becomes.
She stated;
I think that I would give it to you if you give it back. If you don't start what you can't finish, that's with me. I don't care how deep you can go. I can go as low as you want
Her comments come against the backdrop of frequent disagreements and rivalries within Ghana's entertainment industry, where clashes between artistes can quickly become public through interviews and social media.
Sista Afia was also asked whether she had ever regretted how she handled any of her previous confrontations.
She dismissed the idea, arguing that she sees no reason to regret defending herself against someone who initiated an attack.
She said;
Never. Why will I regret somebody that came to attack me? Oh please, no regret at all
While acknowledging that conflicts can emerge within the music industry, Sista Afia's comments suggest that she intends to stand her ground whenever she believes her name or reputation is being challenged.
The musician is currently focused on her career and has also spoken about her journey from difficult personal circumstances in the UK to establishing herself in Ghana's music industry.