16,000 health workers to be recruited in 2026 – Health Minister

Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh says the government will recruit 16,000 health workers in 2026.

Ghana's minister for health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has announced that the government plans to recruit 16,000 health workers before the end of 2026, a major push to address long-standing staffing shortfalls across the country's health sector.

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Speaking at the 2026 Annual Health Summit in Accra on Tuesday, June 9, the minister revealed that recruitment processes for approximately 8,000 of the planned intake have already been completed, with the remainder to follow in subsequent phases.

Thousands Already on the Payroll

Akandoh placed the announcement in the context of a wider health workforce expansion already underway under the current administration.

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"In 2025 alone, more than 14,000 health workers were placed on the government payroll. This year, we intend to recruit an additional 16,000 health workers, with recruitment already completed for approximately 8,000. We are strengthening deployment to underserved areas," he said.

The figures represent one of the most significant expansions of Ghana's health workforce in recent years, coming at a time when understaffing, particularly in rural and remote communities, remains one of the sector's most persistent challenges.

Doctors Heading to Underserved Regions

Beyond raw recruitment numbers, the minister highlighted a striking improvement in the posting of medical doctors to Ghana's most underserved regions, an area that has historically struggled to attract qualified personnel.

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"In 2024, only 12 medical doctors accepted postings to underserved regions, and these regions are eight in number. In 2026, we have successfully placed 100 doctors in these same regions, and we are not done," Akandoh said.

The jump from 12 to 100 doctors in underserved postings within the space of two years represents a significant policy shift — and a direct response to calls for more equitable distribution of medical expertise across the country.

The announcements at the Annual Health Summit paint a picture of a government moving with intent to rebuild a health sector that has long been strained by workforce gaps, inadequate deployment, and poor retention in hard-to-reach areas.

With 8,000 recruitments already processed and 100 doctors now posted to regions that previously struggled to attract even a dozen, the targets set for 2026 appear to be more than political rhetoric; they are already being matched by action on the ground.

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