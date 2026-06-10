Ghana Presidency Employs 808 Staff: Full breakdown of political appointees and civil servants

The Office of the President employed a total of 808 personnel as of December 31, 2025, according to an annual staffing report submitted to Parliament in line with Section 11 of the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463).

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The report, covering the period from January 1 to December 31, 2025, details the number of presidential staff employed during the year, their ranks and grades, and public service workers assigned to the presidency. It has been formally laid before Parliament as part of the statutory requirement for the presidency to account annually for its staffing composition.

The 808 total comprises 233 political appointees and 575 civil servants and other public officers assigned to the presidency.

Political Appointees — 233 Total

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Felix Kwakye Ofosu

The political administration of the presidency is made up of three primary categories totalling 233 officials.

Ministers of State at the Presidency — 4

Four ministers are directly attached to the Office of the President:

Felix Kwakye Ofosu — Government Communications

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Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum — Special Initiatives

Seidu Issifu — Climate Change and Sustainability

Lydia Lamisa Akanvariba — Public Sector Reform

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Political Staffers — 39

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This category includes top-tier presidential leadership such as Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and Executive Secretary Dr Calistus Mahama, alongside various presidential advisors and aides.

Other Political Appointees — 190

This broader category comprises technical coordinators, legal advisors across various ministries, regional political coordinators, executive assistants, and political drivers.

Civil Service Staff — 390 Total

A total of 390 personnel form the core civil service framework operating within the Presidency, spread across multiple specialised classes and secretariats.

Core Civil Service Classes — 138

Acting Chief Director: 1

Administrative Class: 37

Executive Class: 12

Records Class: 10

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Secretarial Class: 24

Budget Analysts Class: 4

Internal Audit Class: 9

Procurement and Supply Chain Management Class: 20

Programme Class: 7

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Planning Class: 2

Research Class: 4

Information Technology Class: 8

Presidential Household Staff — 234

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Jubilee House

The Presidency maintains a substantial household operation comprising 234 personnel across the following units:

Protocol Unit: 4

Library Unit: 1

Dispatch Riders and Messengers: 2

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Hospitality Management (30 Caterers, 23 Stewards): 53

Mechanics Workshop, State House: 16

Artisans, Estate Division (Architects, Engineers, Plumbers): 36

Transport Section (5 Managers, 38 Drivers): 43

Seamstresses, Castle-based: 3

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Caretakers: 2

Washermen: 3

Watchmen: 6

Gardeners: 6

Sanitary Labourers: 13

Cleaners: 46

Specialised Secretariats

Zongo and Inner-City Development Secretariat: 7

Public Enterprises Secretariat: 11

Other Public Service Staff on Attachment — 185 Total

A further 185 professionals from various state institutions are attached directly to the Office of the President to ensure smooth inter-agency operations:

Department of Parks and Gardens: 51 (Distributed across presidential residences, the Castle, and State Lodges)

Ghana Health Service: 48 (Medical professionals stationed at the Jubilee House Medical Centre, which serves both staff and the general public)

Controller and Accountant-General's Department: 14 (Assigned to the Accounts Division)

Ghana Audit Service: 15 (Based at the Castle, serving the government machinery sector)

Public Works Department, Prestige Division: 53 (responsible for maintaining prestige structures under the presidency)

Ghana Postal Company: 4 (Managing postal services at the Castle)

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