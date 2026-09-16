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Police to fully implement TRAFFITECH-GH from October 1

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 14:42 - 16 September 2026
Police to fully implement TRAFFITECH-GH from October 1
The Ghana Police Service has announced that full implementation of its automated traffic law enforcement programme, TRAFFITECH-GH, will begin on Thursday, October 1, 2026.
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  • TRAFFITECH-GH will be fully implemented from October 1, 2026.

  • The system will use cameras and PDA devices to detect traffic offences.

  • Violators will receive Electronic Notices of Violation via SMS, including prescribed fines.

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The programme, being implemented through the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), is part of efforts to tackle indiscipline on Ghana’s roads and improve compliance with road traffic laws and regulations.

In a press release dated September 15, 2026, and signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Richmond Mensah, Staff Officer at the Public Affairs Directorate, the Police Service said TRAFFITECH-GH will rely on technology to detect traffic offences and support enforcement.

Also Read: AirPods while driving: Police clarify what Ghana’s road laws say

The Ghana Police Service, through the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), will commence full implementation of its automated traffic law enforcement programme, TRAFFITECH-GH, from 1st October 2026,” the statement said.

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Police to fully implement TRAFFITECH-GH from October 1

The system will use cameras and Personal Data Assistant (PDA) devices to identify motorists who violate traffic regulations.

According to the Police Service, offences detected through the system will be reviewed before an Electronic Notice of Violation (ENV) is issued to the vehicle owner or driver via SMS.

Also Read: Motorists have right to record police during traffic stops

The electronic notice will provide details of the offence as well as the prescribed fine applicable to the violation.

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The introduction of the system comes as the Police Service seeks to strengthen traffic enforcement through technology while encouraging motorists to observe road safety regulations.

The Service has therefore urged drivers, motorists and vehicle owners to familiarise themselves with road traffic laws and comply with the regulations ahead of the full rollout.

Also Read: How to get a Police clearance certificate in Ghana: step-by-step

It also called on the public to support the implementation of TRAFFITECH-GH as part of efforts to create safer roads and reduce road traffic crashes and related casualties.

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