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AirPods while driving: Police clarify what Ghana’s road laws say

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:27 - 18 August 2026
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AirPods while driving: Police clarify what Ghana’s road laws say
The Ghana Police Service clarifies that viral claims banning AirPods while driving are false, while urging motorists to avoid all road distractions.
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  • Police say the viral AirPods driving ban notice is not official.

  • Motorists should stay alert and focused on the road.

  • Road users should comply with L.I. 2519 and other traffic laws.

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The Ghana Police Service has urged the public to disregard a flyer circulating on social media claiming that the use of AirPods, earphones and other audio devices while driving or riding is prohibited under Ghanaian law.

In a statement, the Police Service clarified that the flyer is not an official communication and was neither issued nor authorised by the Service.

The Police said its Cybercrime Unit is working to trace the individuals behind the publication.

READ ALSO: No more physical licence - What drivers should know about Ghana’s new digital system

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Police warn against distractions on the road

Although the viral flyer is false, the Police Service has reminded motorists and other road users that any activity or device that distracts them or affects their attention, hearing, vehicle control or awareness of surrounding traffic can pose a serious road safety risk.

The Service therefore urged motorists and motorcyclists to avoid distractions and exercise maximum care while using the roads.

The Police also encouraged all motorists, motorcyclists and other road users to familiarise themselves with the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519) and other applicable road traffic laws.

According to the Service, complying with road traffic regulations is essential to reducing road crashes and protecting lives.

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READ ALSO: Motorists have right to record police during traffic stops

Public urged to rely on official information

The Ghana Police Service further advised the public to rely on its official communication channels for accurate information on road traffic regulations and other public safety matters.

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing road traffic laws fairly and professionally while working with relevant stakeholders to improve safety on Ghana's roads.

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