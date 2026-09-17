Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest BoG rates for September 17
The US dollar rose slightly to GH¢11.5000.
The pound eased to GH¢15.4652.
The euro recorded the biggest decline, falling to GH¢13.2663.
The latest rates, based on transactions at the close of business on Wednesday, September 16, show the US dollar trading at an average of GH¢11.5000, while the pound sterling stands at GH¢15.4652 and the euro at GH¢13.2663.
The latest figures provide the reference rates for Thursday, September 17.
Cedi performance against major currencies
The cedi weakened slightly against the US dollar compared with the previous day. On September 15, the average of the BoG buying and selling rates put the dollar at about GH¢11.4824. The latest rate of GH¢11.5000 represents an increase of approximately GH¢0.02.
Against the pound, the cedi recorded a marginal improvement. The previous day’s average rate was about GH¢15.4743, compared with GH¢15.4652 in the latest figures, representing a decline of about GH¢0.01.
The biggest movement was recorded against the euro. The previous day’s average buying and selling rate was approximately GH¢13.3875, compared with GH¢13.2663 in the latest figures. This represents a decline of about GH¢0.12.
The BoG rates are average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions and may differ from the rates offered by individual banks and foreign exchange bureaus.
Latest BoG exchange rates:
Currency
Latest rate (GH¢)
Previous average rate (GH¢)
Change
US Dollar
11.5000
11.4824
+0.0176
Pound Sterling
15.4652
15.4743
-0.0091
Euro
13.2663
13.3875
-0.1212
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