Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest BoG rates for September 17

Cedi weakens slightly against the dollar and pound but gains marginally against the euro

Cedi weakens slightly against the dollar and pound but gains marginally against the euro

The Ghana cedi has recorded mixed movements against major international currencies, according to the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) interbank exchange rates.

The US dollar rose slightly to GH¢11.5000.

The pound eased to GH¢15.4652.

The euro recorded the biggest decline, falling to GH¢13.2663.

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The latest rates, based on transactions at the close of business on Wednesday, September 16, show the US dollar trading at an average of GH¢11.5000, while the pound sterling stands at GH¢15.4652 and the euro at GH¢13.2663.

The latest figures provide the reference rates for Thursday, September 17.

Cedi performance against major currencies

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Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates

The cedi weakened slightly against the US dollar compared with the previous day. On September 15, the average of the BoG buying and selling rates put the dollar at about GH¢11.4824. The latest rate of GH¢11.5000 represents an increase of approximately GH¢0.02.

Against the pound, the cedi recorded a marginal improvement. The previous day’s average rate was about GH¢15.4743, compared with GH¢15.4652 in the latest figures, representing a decline of about GH¢0.01.

Euro

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The biggest movement was recorded against the euro. The previous day’s average buying and selling rate was approximately GH¢13.3875, compared with GH¢13.2663 in the latest figures. This represents a decline of about GH¢0.12.

The BoG rates are average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions and may differ from the rates offered by individual banks and foreign exchange bureaus.

Latest BoG exchange rates:

Currency Latest rate (GH¢) Previous average rate (GH¢) Change US Dollar 11.5000 11.4824 +0.0176 Pound Sterling 15.4652 15.4743 -0.0091 Euro 13.2663 13.3875 -0.1212

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