‘The industry favours men’ – Wendy Shay speaks out on Female artistes’ struggles

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has reignited discussions about the challenges women face in the country’s music industry, saying recent information she received has deepened her concerns.

Wendy Shay has criticised the treatment of women in Ghana’s music industry, saying female artistes are not given sufficient favour or support.

The Uber Driver hitmaker said something she recently heard had made her realise the situation was more serious than she previously thought.

She has not disclosed what prompted her comments, leaving social media users seeking clarification about the issue

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In a post shared on her X account on Monday, September 14, 2026, the Uber Driver hitmaker criticised what she described as an industry that does not favour female musicians.

She wrote;

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This music industry does not favour women AT ALL!!! I always knew this, but after hearing what I just heard, it’s SERIOUS!!!

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Wendy Shay did not disclose the information that prompted her reaction or explain the specific circumstances behind her remarks. Her statement has, however, raised questions about the experiences of women working in Ghana’s music business.

The singer has established herself as a prominent female voice in Ghanaian music, building her career through hit songs and appearances across the entertainment industry.

Her comments have brought renewed attention to discussions about the opportunities available to female artistes, the recognition they receive and the support they experience within the industry.

The post also comes amid broader conversations about women’s experiences and representation in Ghana’s creative sector. However, Wendy Shay has yet to provide further details about the particular concerns she raised.

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