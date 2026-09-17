Ahuofe Patricia reveals why she wants a child before marriage( VIDEO)

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahuofe Patricia, has opened up about the loneliness she has experienced since losing her mother.

Ahuofe Patricia says loneliness after her mother's death has strengthened her desire to have a child for companionship.

The actress says she would prioritise having a child over marriage because stories of failed relationships and divorce have made her cautious.

She revealed that she is a virgin and said she is waiting to meet a man whose actions show he is serious about settling down.

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The actress revealed that the absence of her mother has sometimes left her feeling alone and has intensified her desire to have a child for companionship.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo, Ahuofe Patricia said she currently desires motherhood more than marriage.

According to her, stories of failed marriages and divorce have made her cautious about rushing into marriage, although she remains open to settling down if she meets the right partner.

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She said;

It gets very lonely, and at this point, I wish for anything, a child, but not a man, though. I wish I had a child

The actress explained that she has yet to meet a man she considers suitable for starting a family with. She said she would pay close attention to a prospective partner's behaviour and intentions before deciding whether he was genuinely interested in building a lasting relationship.

She explained;

I haven't met the man who wants to impregnate me. The person's actions and attitude would make me notice whether he wants to take me seriously and settle down

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Ahuofe Patricia also revealed that marriage is not currently her main priority, particularly because of the challenges she has witnessed in other people's relationships.

She cited cases of marriages that ended within a short period as part of the reasons she remains cautious about taking the step.

She said;

I am not really motivated to get married right now. There are a lot of things that scare me. I know someone who got married for only three weeks. I want to make sure my child has a very good foundation

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The actress further disclosed that she is a virgin, adding that she would not rule out marriage if the right man eventually comes into her life.

Her comments highlight her desire to become a mother while taking a more cautious approach to marriage and choosing a partner she believes can provide a stable foundation for her future family.