‘Andre Ayew is a deep thinker, Kwadwo Asamoah was the funniest’ – Agyemang-Badu recounts fond Black Star memories

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has recalled his Black Stars memories, describing Andre Ayew as a deep thinker and Kwadwo Asamoah as one of the funniest players.

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has opened up about his fond memories of the Black Stars dressing room, describing the different personalities of some of his former teammates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana, Agyemang-Badu reflected on the personalities that made Ghana’s national team camp enjoyable during his playing days.

The former Udinese midfielder first highlighted the influence of legendary striker Asamoah Gyan, describing him as someone who could make people feel at home.

Agyemang-Badu with Pulse Ghana writer Maxwell Nyagamago

No, it's fun. You can never be around Asamoah Gyan and get bored.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He's a lovely person. And you, he's somebody who is very welcoming. He will make you feel at home. He will speak to you; he advises you not only about football. He will bring jokes for you to forget about a lot of things. He will dance. He will create a lot of jokes for you to just have fun.

Agyemang-Badu-and-Asamoah-Gyan

Agyemang-Badu then revealed that former Black Stars midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah was another player who brought plenty of laughter to the team’s camp.

And the person who is very dangerous when we are in camp is Kwadwo Asamoah, but people don't know. Jesus Christ of Nazareth! That guy! He's so funny to the extent that when you are around him, you don't want to leave and go home.

The former Ghana international said every player had a unique personality, but Kwadwo Asamoah stood out in his own way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So there's a lot. Everybody has his personality. Asamoah is Asamoah Gyan. Like how people know him: free-spirited person. Sulley, free-spirited. When you are closer to him, you will know the kind of person he is.

He continued by mentioning some of the other personalities he encountered during his time with the Black Stars.

Michael has his own personality. Stephen has his own personality. But Kwadwo Asamoah... he is a whole personality on his own.

Agyemang-Badu on Andre Ayew

Ghana’s Andre Ayew (R) celebrates his goal against Senegal with his team mater Emmanuel Badu Agyemang (L) during the 2015 African Cup of Nations Group C soccer match between Senegal and Ghana at Mongomo Stadium in Mongomo on January 19, 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Agyemang-Badu also spoke highly of former Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, revealing that their relationship dates back to their days with Ghana’s U-20 team.

Andre, Andre Dede Ayew I have been with him from the U-20 side to the national team. So he's somebody I know. Very deep thinker. Very knowledgeable.

According to Agyemang-Badu, Ayew has contributed to the team in ways that may not always have been visible to the public.

He does things underground that a lot of people don't know. One day I will bring secrets out, and you people will be amazed by the kind of things he has been doing and the kind of person he is.

The former midfielder stressed that the different personalities within the Black Stars squad made the experience of playing for Ghana special.

So they have different personalities. But you enjoy it when you are with them. When you are outside, maybe you see things different.

Agyemang-Badu also suggested that the public perception of footballers can sometimes differ from what teammates experience behind the scenes.

And at times the media exaggerate how they are because it's the relationship. Because it's okay for the media to have attention on their platform as well.

He added:

So they will bring a lot of headlines that, after the headline, when you read the story, it is different.

Advertisement

Advertisement