Soufiane Rahimi breaks Asamoah Gyan’s all-time scoring record for Al Ain in Asian competitions

Soufiane Rahimi has overtaken Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan as Al Ain’s all-time leading scorer in the AFC Champions League after reaching 19 goals against Al Nassr.

Soufiane Rahimi scored against Al Nassr to reach 19 AFC Champions League goals for Al Ain.

The Moroccan forward moved ahead of Asamoah Gyan and Omar Abdulrahman, who both had 18 goals.

Rahimi’s record came during Al Ain’s 4-0 win over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in the opening match of the 2026/27 AFC Champions League Elite.

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Moroccan forward Soufiane Rahimi has surpassed Ghana’s legend Asamoah Gyan to become Al Ain’s outright leading scorer in Asian club competitions, reaching 19 goals for the UAE club.

Rahimi achieved the milestone during Al Ain’s 4-0 win over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in their opening match of the AFC Champions League Elite league-stage on Tuesday, September 15.

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Rahimi, 30, scored Al Ain’s third goal in the 72nd minute, taking his tally to 19 which propelled him past Asamoah Gyan and former Al Ain star Omar Abdulrahman, who also held the same number of goals in the competition, 18 goals.

In the same match, Soufiane’s younger brother Houssine Rahimi scored twice, before Soufiane added the third. Greek forward Giorgos Giakoumakis completed the 4-0 victory in the 84th minute.

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The win also handed Al Ain a strong start to their return to the AFC Champions League Elite after missing out in the previous edition.

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Asamoah Gyan featured for Al Ain from 2011 to 2015 and had been one of the team’s high prolific players in Asian competition during his time at the club. The former Black stars captain was particularly impressive in the 2014 AFC Champions League, when he finished as the tournament’s top scorer.

He also produced some of his best continental performances during the knockout stages, including scoring twice against Al Jazira.

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