New Road Traffic Regulations L.I. 2519: List of offences, penalties and jail terms you need to know

New Road Traffic Regulations L.I. 2519: List of offences, penalties and jail terms you need to know

New Road Traffic Regulations L.I. 2519: List of offences, penalties and jail terms you need to know

New Road Traffic Regulations L.I. 2519 introduce fines, jail terms and licence sanctions for drivers who breach key traffic laws in Ghana.

Drivers and other road users in Ghana could face fines, imprisonment, licence suspension or retraining for breaching provisions under the new Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519).

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L.I. 2519 introduces new fines and jail terms for several road traffic offences in Ghana.

Drivers can face penalties for illegal racing, jumping red lights, improper parking, disobeying traffic officers and using TV monitors while driving.

Repeated offences detected by automated devices could lead to licence suspension or revocation, retraining and retesting.

The regulations cover a wide range of offences, from jumping red lights and illegal racing to improper parking, disobeying traffic officers and using television monitors while driving.

They also introduce automated enforcement measures, under which traffic offences detected by enforcement devices can attract graduated fines and, after repeated violations, possible suspension or revocation of a driver's licence.

A 14-page offences schedule prepared by D/Sgt Nana Kwadwo Otibu-Gyan of the Legal and Prosecution Unit, RHQ/Ho, outlines various offences and their corresponding penalties.

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Here is a breakdown of some of the key offences under L.I. 2519.

Stop signs, red lights and racing

Traffic Light

1. Street racing and speed competitions – Section 221

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Driving or allowing another person to drive in a race, speed competition or endurance test on a road attracts a fine of 10 to 25 penalty units, imprisonment for up to 30 days, or both.

Taking part in an unauthorised race attracts the same penalty.

2. Failure to stop at STOP or YIELD signs – Section 222

Failing to stop or yield at an intersection marked by a STOP or YIELD sign, or failing to stop before a pedestrian crossing, attracts a fine of 10 to 30 penalty units, imprisonment for up to 30 days, or both.

Approaching a YIELD sign without slowing down also carries the same penalty.

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3. Jumping a red light – Section 222(7)-(8)

Drivers who fail to stop at a red traffic light face a fine of 10 to 30 penalty units, imprisonment for up to 30 days, or both.

4. Railway crossings – Section 223

Failing to stop at the required distance from a railway line or proceeding before it is safe to do so attracts a fine of 5 to 25 penalty units or imprisonment for up to 30 days.

Passing through, around or under a closed railway gate carries the same penalty.

Overtaking, traffic officers and restricted parking

Overtaking on Ghana Road

1. Overtaking at pedestrian crossings – Section 224

Overtaking a vehicle that has stopped at a pedestrian crossing to allow someone to cross attracts a fine of 10 to 25 penalty units or imprisonment for up to 30 days.

Failing to slow down when approaching a marked pedestrian crossing also attracts the same penalty.

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2. Disobeying traffic officers or devices – Section 226(3)

Disobeying a traffic control officer or traffic control device attracts a fine of 10 to 25 penalty units or imprisonment for up to 30 days.

3. Unauthorised use of bus stops or taxi stands – Section 227(3)

Using a bus stop or taxi stand without authorisation attracts a fine of 10 to 25 penalty units or imprisonment for up to 30 days.

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4. Parking in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities – Section 228(3)

Parking in a space reserved for persons with disabilities without entitlement attracts a fine of up to 25 penalty units, imprisonment for up to eight months, or both.

Processions, funerals and public transport

1. Driving in a procession – Section 229(2)

Driving in a procession without following the applicable rules attracts a fine of 10 to 25 penalty units or imprisonment for up to 30 days.

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2. Driving through a funeral or authorised procession – Section 230(3)

Driving through a funeral or other authorised procession attracts a fine of 10 to 25 penalty units or imprisonment for up to 30 days.

3. Stopping or parking buses and taxis outside designated areas – Section 231(4)

Stopping or parking a bus or taxi outside an approved stop or stand attracts a fine of 10 to 25 penalty units or imprisonment for up to 30 days.

4. Public transport facilities for persons with disabilities – Section 232(2)

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Failure to provide required facilities for persons with disabilities on public transport attracts a fine of 10 to 25 penalty units or imprisonment for up to 30 days.

Parking offences under Section 235

Parkin on road | Photo via ALAMY

The regulations also set out several penalties for improper parking.

Parking contrary to traffic signs or near junctions: a fine of 10 to 25 penalty units or imprisonment for up to 30 days.

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Blocking building entrances or exits: Fine of 10 to 25 penalty units or imprisonment for up to 30 days.

Ignoring instructions in designated parking areas: a fine of 10 to 25 penalty units or imprisonment for up to 30 days.

Parking in prohibited areas: This includes loading areas, reserved permit-holder bays, slip roads, hard shoulders and central reserves, as well as locations where parked vehicles obscure traffic signs. The penalty is 10 to 25 penalty units or imprisonment for up to 30 days.

Double parking: Parking alongside another vehicle attracts the same penalty.

Parking in an area reserved for another category of vehicle: a fine of 10 to 25 penalty units or imprisonment for up to 30 days.

Billboards, television monitors and automated fines

1. Obstructive outdoor advertising signs – Section 236(3)

An outdoor advertising sign that interferes with traffic or blocks a traffic sign or device attracts a fine of 25 to 50 penalty units or imprisonment for up to three months.

2. Using a television monitor while driving – Section 237(2)

Operating or using a television monitor on a vehicle's dashboard while the vehicle is moving attracts a fine of up to 25 penalty units, imprisonment for up to 30 days, or both.

3. Automated road traffic offences – Section 242(12)

Traffic offences detected by traffic enforcement devices, including cameras, can attract graduated automated fines.

The schedule provides for:

Offence Penalty: First to third offence 10 penalty units (GH¢120) Fourth offence 15 penalty units (GH¢180) Fifth offence 20 penalty units (GH¢240) Sixth offence within 24 months Possible licence suspension/revocation for at least 12 months, plus retraining and retesting

General penalty – Regulation 243

Where the regulations do not provide a specific punishment for a contravention, Regulation 243 prescribes a fine of 10 to 50 penalty units, imprisonment for up to eight months, or both.

Under Regulation 244, a court may also order retraining for offences involving carelessness, recklessness or wilful disregard of the regulations.

Other road traffic offences

The regulations also cover activities beyond driving and parking.

Washing or repairing vehicles on the road – Section 139(3) (b)

Washing or repairing a vehicle on a road attracts a fine of 25 penalty units or imprisonment for up to 30 days.

Preaching or hawking on moving vehicles – Section 141

Preaching or hawking on a moving public or commercial vehicle attracts a fine of 10 to 50 penalty units or imprisonment for up to eight months.

Selling goods on or alongside roads – Section 142(1)

Selling goods on or alongside a road, on a pedestrian walkway or near a railway crossing attracts a fine of up to 50 penalty units or imprisonment for up to three months.

The offences schedule also covers other areas, including tyres, brakes, learner drivers, vehicle requirements and driver requirements.

The Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519), therefore introduce a range of penalties for road traffic violations, with some offences carrying both financial and custodial sanctions.

Depending on the offence and circumstances, motorists may also face retraining, retesting or suspension and revocation of their driving licences.