14 important things every SHS fresher should know

Starting Senior High School? Discover 14 essential tips for SHS boarders and day students to stay organised, follow rules, and succeed in your new school.

Boarders: Keep your bed, clothes, foodstuff and personal belongings clean, organised and safe.

Day students: Prepare your school items early and leave home on time to avoid unnecessary problems.

All freshers: Follow school rules, respect shared spaces and learn to manage yourself responsibly.

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Starting Senior High School is exciting, but for many freshers, the first few weeks can also be a serious adjustment.

You are entering a new environment, meeting people from different backgrounds and, in some cases, learning how to live away from home for the first time.

If you are a boarder, you will quickly realise that nobody is going to be around every morning to remind you to wake up, bathe, make your bed or organise your things. Day students also have their own responsibilities, from getting to school on time to making sure they have everything they need for the school day.

Here are some practical things every SHS fresher should know.

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1. Boarders: Always keep your bed neat

If you are a boarding student, make it a habit to make your bed every morning.

Keep your white bedsheets clean and properly laid and make sure your sleeping area is tidy before leaving the dormitory.

It may seem like a small thing, but keeping your bed neat can become part of your daily routine and help you stay organised.

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2. Don't share personal items

Living with other students means you will probably make close friends, but there are some things you should keep to yourself.

Avoid sharing personal clothing and hygiene items such as pants, boxers, vests, bras and sponges.

You may share certain things with friends, but personal items should remain personal because of hygiene and health concerns.

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READ ALSO: 10 best senior high schools in Ghana according to NSMQ rankings

3. Learn the 'no iron' trick

One thing many freshers quickly discover is that getting time to iron clothes can be difficult, especially when everyone is preparing for the same activities.

If you need to keep your uniform neat, one practical trick is to fold or lay it carefully under your pillow before sleeping.

Make sure it is laid flat and not crumpled, then sleep gently on the bed. This can help reduce some of the wrinkles by morning.

Of course, if your school provides ironing facilities or has specific rules about ironing, follow those instead.

4. Wake up early and leave the dormitory on time

Don't wait until you are being chased out of the dormitory before getting ready.

Wake up early enough to bathe, dress, arrange your bed and gather everything you need before you are expected to leave.

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Being one of the students still in the dormitory when everyone else has left can easily get you into trouble, especially if your school has strict morning routines.

5. Keep your foodstuff separate from your clothes

If you are allowed to keep foodstuff in your dormitory, store it properly in your trunk, bag or another designated container.

Don't mix food with your clothes. Spilled drinks, oil or food can stain your clothes and attract insects.

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Keep your food properly sealed and follow your school's rules about what can and cannot be stored in the dormitory.

6. Day students: Prepare everything before leaving home

Being a day student does not mean you can take school casually.

Pack your books, assignments, stationery, lunch or money and any other items you need before leaving home.

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Do not rely on arriving at school and hoping a classmate will lend you what you forgot.

7. Day students: Leave home early

Traffic, transport delays and unexpected problems can easily make you late.

Give yourself enough time to get to school before the expected reporting time. Arriving late regularly can affect your attendance and may also lead to disciplinary action.

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8. Keep your belongings organised

Whether you are a boarder or a day student, learn to know where your things are.

Label items where necessary and avoid leaving money, watches, jewellery or other valuables lying around.

Boarders should keep their trunks and bags properly organised, and always make it is locked. While day students should avoid carrying unnecessary valuables to school.

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9. Learn to respect shared spaces

For boarders, your dormitory is now a shared living space.

Don't leave your clothes, shoes, toiletries or food scattered around. Clean up after yourself and respect other students' space.

Day students should also remember that classrooms, washrooms, dining areas and other school facilities are shared spaces. Keep them clean and treat them with respect.

10. Learn the school rules early

Every school has its own rules, and being unfamiliar with them is not usually an excuse for breaking them.

Pay attention during orientation and make sure you understand rules concerning uniforms, attendance, lateness, phones, movement, personal appearance, meals, prep and general conduct.

11. Don't wait until you're struggling before taking your studies seriously

SHS comes with more subjects, more demanding coursework and, eventually, important examinations.

It may be tempting to spend your first few weeks enjoying the excitement of meeting new friends and exploring your new environment. But developing good study habits early can save you from unnecessary pressure later.

Pay attention in class, complete your assignments and revise regularly instead of waiting until examinations are close.

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12. Your friends can influence your SHS experience

You will meet people from different homes, communities and backgrounds.

Be friendly and open to making new friends, but don't feel pressured to do everything your friends do.

You may encounter students who encourage you to break school rules, skip classes, spend unnecessarily or get involved in activities that could affect your education.

Learn to say no when something does not feel right.

13. Personal hygiene is not optional

Whether you are a boarding or day student, personal hygiene matters.

Bath regularly, keep your uniform clean, take care of your hair and nails, and keep your personal belongings and surroundings clean.

For boys, grooming and personal hygiene are just as important as they are for girls. Don't assume that because you are in an all-boys environment, nobody notices.

READ ALSO: 5 reasons why holding your pee for too long can be harmful to your health

14. Ask when you don't know

As a fresher, you are not expected to know everything on your first day.

If you don't understand the school routine, don't know where you are supposed to report or are confused about a rule, ask a teacher, senior student, housemaster, housemistress or another responsible person.

It is better to ask a simple question than to make a mistake because you were afraid to speak up.

SHS will come with rules, new responsibilities and plenty of new experiences. Whether you are a boarder or a day student, learning to be organised, responsible and respectful from the beginning can make the transition much easier.