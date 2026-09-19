Sadio Mané invests £15m in an agro-industrial project in Bambali to create 1,000 jobs and boost mango farming

Sadio Mané is investing about £15 million in SM10 Agro, a major agricultural project in his hometown of Bambali that aims to create more than 1,000 jobs and develop mango production.

Sadio Mané is investing about £15 million in an agro-industrial project in Bambali, Senegal.

SM10 Agro will include a 500-hectare mango plantation with about 78,000 trees, with the first harvest expected in around three years.

The project is expected to create more than 1,000 direct jobs, with a longer-term target of around 2,500 jobs.

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Senegal star Sadio Mané has committed about £15 million to a major agro-industrial project in his hometown of Bambali, in southern Senegal, as he looks to create jobs and strengthen agricultural production in the area.

The project, reported as SM10 Agro, involves the development of a 500-hectare mango plantation, fruit-processing facilities and an agricultural training centre. The investment is reported at 11.7 billion CFA francs, equivalent to roughly £15 million.

The project is expected to create more than 1,000 direct jobs when operations begin, with the number potentially rising to about 2,500 jobs when the facility reaches full capacity. It is also expected to generate additional jobs through transport, supplies and other services linked to the project.

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A major part of the plan is the mango plantation, which is expected to contain about 78,000 trees.

The planned complex will also include facilities to sort, process and package mangoes, with products such as mango pulp, dried mango and mango butter expected to be produced.

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Mané said the project is not only about business but also about creating opportunities for people in his home region.

“I want the young people and women of my region to have a real opportunity to train and develop.”

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Senegal and Al-Nasser star Sadio Mané is betting 11.7 billion CFA francs ($20.4 million) on a mango production complex in his hometown of Bambali.



"I want the wealth of our land to stay here, at home," Mané told reporters at the project's opening ceremony in Dakar. Full story:… pic.twitter.com/pGsHkRGfaE — Bloomberg (@business) September 18, 2026

The planned agricultural college or training centre will provide training in modern farming practices, while the project will also work with local farmers and cooperatives.

The foundation stone for the project is scheduled to be laid in Bambali on September 19, 2026, with construction expected to take about 18 months.

The investment adds a new dimension to Mané's long-standing involvement in Bambali. Before moving into agro-industry, the Senegalese footballer had supported projects including a school, hospital, mosque, post office, petrol station and housing in his home area.

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